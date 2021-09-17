CYBERSECURITY MARKETING SOCIETY HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL CYBERMARKETINGCON 2021
LEADING MARKETING CONFERENCE HELPS CYBERSECURITY MARKETERS NETWORK & LEARN NEW SKILLSNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity Marketing Society today announced its second annual conference, CyberMarketing Con 2021. The conference is open for registration and will take place virtually from September 22 - September 24 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST each day.
This conference is an excellent opportunity for cybersecurity marketing professionals to network and learn more about the industry. The conference offers talks from more than 25 cyber marketing experts including:
“2021 State of Cybersecurity Marketing: Survey Results & Insights” featuring Megan Dubofsky (Operating Partner and CMO, TenEleven Ventures), Susan Vaillancourt (Chief Marketing Officer at Query.AI), Nathan Burke (Chief Marketing Officer of Axonius) and Gianna Whitver (VP of Marketing at Votiro and co-founder of the Cybersecurity Marketing Society)
“Think You Need Analyst Relations? You Don’t.” featuring Carmen Harris, Director of Product and Technology Communications at Sumo Logic
“The Holy Grail for Cyber Marketers? Reaching the CISO with Valuable Thought Leadership,” featuring Mike Raeder (Management Advisor, Former CISO), Michelle Schafer (Partner at Merritt Group), Ryan Shopp (Chief Marketing Officer at Deep Instinct), and Young-Sae Song (Chief Marketing Officer at Bolster.ai)
“Cyber CMOs Share How to Effectuate Winning Go-To-Market Strategies” featuring Danelle Au (Chief Marketing Officer at Ordr), Scott Gordon (GTM Advisor at StraTact, Previous CMO of Pulse Secure, RiskIQ, ForeScout), Mandeep Khera (VP of Global Demand Gen and Channel Marketing at Gigamon), and Tracey Mustacchio (Chief Marketing Officer at Secureworks)"From Idea to Unicorn: Lessons Learned Building a Billion Dollar Cybersecurity Marketing Team” featuring Megan Berry (Vice President, Demand Generation at Axonius) , Nathan Burke (Chief Marketing Officer at Axonius) and Noah Simon (Senior Director of Product Marketing at Axonius)
“Breaking Facebook & Google's Chains to Reach Your Audience Through Their True Sources of Influence” featuring Rand Fishkin (Cofounder & CEO, SparkToro)
“Cybersecurity marketing is a lot of fun but it’s also full of challenges - whether it’s building a new brand, driving lead generation or getting media coverage - the list is endless. On top of that, it’s very difficult to cut through the flood of noise with thousands of vendors who sound alike and are operating in a virtual world,” says Brandon Hoe, Head of Marketing at HackEDU, and member of the Cybersecurity Marketing Society.
“The Cybersecurity Marketing Society has built a great community of cyber marketers who can network and learn a lot from each other to overcome these challenges. I’m personally very excited to participate in this year’s event, full of action-packed talks and very timely topics!” Karen Walker, Product Marketing and Content Strategist, and member of the Society.
The society is also set to unveil the results of its first State of Cybersecurity Marketing report, which surveyed 200+ cybersecurity marketers on topics like: budgets, hiring, channel ROI, trend and planning, and more. The report is expected to serve the community with valuable data to help with upskilling, best practices and career growth insights. In partnership with VC firm Ten Eleven Ventures, the report results and insights will be included in the conference programming.
Those interested in registering for CyberMarketing Con 2021 can sign up here by Tuesday the 21st. The official hashtag for this event is #CyberMarketingCon2021. CyberMarketing Con is proud to have the following sponsors supporting this year’s event:
KoMarketing Associates
Sacks Exhibits
Hacker Valley Studio
People by Mimi
###
About the Cybersecurity Marketing Society
The Cybersecurity Marketing Society (the Society) is a community for marketing professionals in the cybersecurity industry to network, mindshare, and grow professionally with like-minded people. It was founded in March 2020 with the goal of bringing continuous community, resources, and education to a complicated, constantly changing industry. To learn more about the Society and to become a member, visit the website at www.cybersecuritymarketingsociety.com.
Gianna Whitver
Cybersecurity Marketing Society
gianna@cybersecuritymarketingsociety.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn