Paint Protection Film Market Size and Analysis, Trends, Recent Developments, and Forecast Till 2027
Reports And Data
The global Paint Protection Film Market is forecast to reach USD 461.7 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers a concise market summary and highlights the key factors influencing market growth. The data & information provided by the report have been obtained through meticulous research on the market. The report takes a close look at the Paint Protection Film market’s historical, present, and future scenarios and explains the paradigm shifts taking place in this business landscape. Industry growth rate, consumer demand, supply ratio, industry worth, and several market trends & opportunities are some of the critical factors highlighted in the report.
Paint safety film is a thermoplastic coating that cures when added to painted surfaces. The product is commonly used in the automotive industry to cover certain parts that are more vulnerable to abrasion or harm. Paint safety film is used in various parts of the vehicle, such as a door panel, bonnet, front bumper, rear bumper, side panel, side skirt, etc. The product prevents the car from soil, wax, mud, bugs, etc. induced by surface stains. It also gives a long period to maintain the vehicle surface to finish flawless. In effect, increasing demand for lightweight automobiles and hybrid cars will boost the market for color safety films in the coming years. Improvement in the electronic industry would increase the growth in the market size of paint safety film due to its usage in different electronic equipment such as mobile phones, LED displays, household appliances, etc. As a consequence, growing development in the consumer electronics business will render the Asia Pacific an essential region in the coming years.
The sector of Aerospace & Defense is expected to rise in the coming years at a growing CAGR due to widespread usage of the substance to cover the surfaces of the aircraft. It helps to shield the glass-made pieces from debris, high impact abrasion, and scratches. The material is used both for aircraft interiors and exteriors. In 2018, the operating global commercial fleet was projected at about 26,000 aircraft, which is expected to rise to about 37,000 over the next ten years. Thanks to the involvement of a large number of component suppliers, North America is a significant area in the paint film industry. Another growth enabler on the business will be growing aircraft and vehicle demand in the domain. The U.S. now has more than 3,600 combat aircraft, which, due to its increasing defense expenditure, will increase more in the coming years. Due to its proliferating electronics industry, Asia Pacific is another crucial market with a growing CAGR. As the product is commonly used in the electronics industry to maintain the surface of electrical devices, growing development in this sector in the coming years would result in increased demand for the paint safety film market.
Key participants include:
Zhejiang Shichuang Optics Film Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Avery Dennison Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, 3M, CCL Industries, Reflek Technologies Corp., Xpel Inc., Hexis S.A., Saint-Gobain, and STEK USA, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Based on the material, polyvinyl chloride generated a revenue of USD 31.8 million in 2019 and predicted to rise with a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period due to its wide variety of applications owing to excellent properties such as lightweight, abrasion resistance, better mechanical strength, low cost.
The matte finish expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecasted period, as they are much more prone to damage than the glossy ones and are more costly. Thus, matte finish paint safety films are more appropriate to be used instead of other sections for coating the entire vehicle.
The automotive & transportation industry is the major contributor to the Paint Protection Film Market. The automotive & transportation sectors of the Asia Pacific region are the major shareholder of the market and held around 70.2% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the rapid industrialization, combined with growing transportation requirements, culminated in expanded demand for passenger and commercial cars.
The Asia Pacific dominated the market for Paint Protection Film in 2019. The region's consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures that are adopted in the area is driving the market. The Asia Pacific region held approximately 37.3% of the market, followed by North America, which contains around 24.9% market in the year 2019.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Paint Protection Film market on the basis of material, finish, application, and region:
Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Thermoplastic Polyurethane
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Polyester
Others
Finish Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Matte Finish
Gloss Finish
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Automotive & Transportation
Electrical & Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Others
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
