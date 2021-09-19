Liquid Biopsy Market Share valuation USD 5.53 Billion in 2028
Surge in number of cancer patients and rise in preference for minimally invasive procedures are some key factors driving liquid biopsy market revenue growthVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Biopsy market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Liquid Biopsy industry for the forecast period, 2021-2028. The all-encompassing study pertaining to the market share, growth and size equip stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing personnel to obtain a unique knowledge about the current business environment to offer a competitive advantage over the giants. Deep dive into past, present, and future industry trends include in the market intelligence report reveals a lot about the strategic capabilities business owners can leverage to gain a strong foothold in the business world.
The global liquid biopsy market size is expected to reach USD 5.53 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in demand for early detection of cancer is a key factor driving global liquid biopsy market revenue growth.
Development of liquid biopsy has led to a better understanding of molecular diagnostics of circulating tumor DNA. Increased adoption of liquid biopsy in cancer is due to its potential of non-invasive detection of targeted genomic alteration in correspondence to targeted therapy. Non-cancerous application of liquid biopsy includes diagnosis of heart attack, and atherosclerosis. Advancements in next-generation sequencing for patients with advanced stages of cancer is also driving market growth.
Product research:
An extensive study of the product application and services conducted by subject matter experts assessing the Liquid Biopsy market will help product owners to make a wise decision. From analysing which products companies should produce, expand to how brands should position their product the study covers all that business owners require meeting the buyers’ requirement.
Key Highlights From the Report
Assay Kits segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing demand for liquid biopsy tests. High demand for these assays in hospitals and cancer clinics for early diagnosis is driving revenue growth of this segment.
Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as liquid biopsy based on ctDNA analysis has shed new light on monitoring of cancer and molecular diagnostics. Liquid biopsy based ctDNA testing opens doors to potential uses such as analysis of effectiveness of cancer treatment, early detection and screening of primary cancer or recurrence, and identification of treatment-resistant genetic variations.
Hospitals and physician laboratories segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to high number of cancer cases registered in hospitals. Emergence of cancer specialty hospitals in developing countries with availability of advanced procedures such as liquid biopsy are driving revenue growth of this segment. Wide application of liquid biopsy across physician laboratory settings is also contributing to growth of this segment.
Competitive Landscape:
The Liquid Biopsy research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them.
This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Guardant Health, Inc., RainDance Technologies, Inc., Biocept, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Trovagene, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
The report further divides the Liquid Biopsy market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Liquid Biopsy market.
Emergen Research has segmented the global liquid biopsy market on the basis of product, circulating biomarkers, sample type, disease, application, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Assays Kits
Instruments
Services
Circulating Biomarkers Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)
Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)
Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)
Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)
Other Circulating Biomarkers
Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Blood Sample based
Urine Sample based
Other Bio Fluids based
Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Oncology
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Melanoma Cancer
Other Cancers
Non-cancer disease
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Early Cancer Screening
Therapy Selection
Treatment Monitoring
Recurrence Monitoring Orthopedics
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Hospitals and Physician Laboratories
Reference Laboratories
Academic and Research Centers
Others
Regional Segmentation
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report addresses the following key points:
The report estimates the expected market size from 2021-2028
The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Liquid Biopsy market
The report further analyses the changing market dynamics
Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth
Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors
In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies
Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights
The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report considers 2020 as the base year and 2019-2020 as the historical years. It puts examines drivers and restraints of the Liquid Biopsy market and analyzes their impact on the industry throughout the forecast period.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
Market Definition
Research Scope
Methodology
Research Sources
Primary
Secondary
Paid Sources
Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Liquid Biopsy Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing prevalence of cancers
4.2.2.2. Advancement in technology
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Unclear reimbursement and regulatory scenario
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Continued…!
Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.
