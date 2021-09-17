MGT Welcomes Education Turnaround Specialist Andre Wright to Support Districts in Colorado and Beyond

Experienced administrator from Aurora will assume leadership role and build on the progress achieved in Adams County School District 14.

I look forward to working with students, families, and staff in Adams 14 and beyond.” — Andre Wright

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MGT Consulting Group announced today that experienced educator Andre Wright will join the team as a Senior Vice President on its Education Solutions team, effective September 30. Sought after for his successful work turning around struggling schools, Wright will apply his deep knowledge as a career educator to partner with turnaround schools and school districts in Colorado and across the country.

Most recently, Wright served as the Chief Academic Officer of Aurora Public Schools. In that role, he oversaw many student achievement gains, including significantly improving the district’s graduation rate and increasing the Colorado District Performance Framework scores. The son of two educators, Wright began his career in education as a paraprofessional.

A. Trey Traviesa, Chairman and CEO of MGT Consulting Group, said, “Andre is a visionary leader with a thoughtful approach to education innovation, engagement, and culture. He is exactly the right person to build on the progress in Adams 14 and position the district for long- term sustainability and ongoing student and family achievement. We’re honored to have him as an important part of our team as we continue to transform children’s lives through the lens of education.”

Wright will replace the retiring Dr. Harry Bull, the 2017 Superintendent of the Year in Colorado, who oversaw MGT’s work in Adams 14 since 2019. Over the last two years, MGT’s partnership with Adams 14 has resulted in increased graduation rates, decreased dropout rates, and more opportunities for students, especially students learning English.

Wright said, “I know from my years of experience that turning around schools and district that have struggled for years is no easy feat, and there are no silver bullets, but I also know it is possible. Impactful learning is not just academic but is also culturally responsive and rooted in equitable approaches to wellness. As a proud husband and father, I can relate to the hopes and fears families have for their children, the challenges and celebrations of classroom teachers and the demands and rewards of building administration. I look forward to working with students, families, and staff in Adams 14 and beyond.”

About MGT Consulting Group

MGT is a national public sector management consulting and technology services firm that delivers diverse consulting services to a wide range of state, local, and education clients across the U.S. and abroad. Leveraging a 47-year track record and reputation, our industry subject matter experts partner with thousands of public agencies to provide trusted solutions that improve government performance and help communities thrive. Visit us at www.mgtconsulting.com or find us on social media.