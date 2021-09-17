Submit Release
MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster

TO:                 Tom Berger Director of Real Estate Development and Management; Michelle Coldiron, County Mayor, Monroe County; Buddy Pinder, Mayor, Village of Islamorada

 

FROM:            Governor Ron DeSantis

 

DATE:             September 17, 2021

 

RE:                  Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster

 

On Monday, September 6, 2021, Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster passed away. Forster served the Village of Islamorada for 12 years, serving twice as mayor and twice as vice-mayor. He was elected to the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners in November 2020. Forster was well-known in the Florida Keys as an owner and operator of Mangrove Mike’s Cafe and Catering, established in 1998. Forster will be remembered for his passion for the Keys’ environment and people.

To honor the memory of Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster and his service to our state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Murray Nelson Government Center in Key Largo, Florida, and the Islamorada Administrative Center and Public Safety Headquarters of Islamorada, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Friday, September 17, 2021.

###

