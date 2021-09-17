Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2028
The global cosmetic antioxidants market is forecast to reach USD 212.8 Million by 2028.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest industry analysis report published by Reports and Data offers a panoramic view of the global Cosmetic Antioxidants industry and its key segments. The report offers a concise market summary and highlights the key factors influencing market growth. The data & information provided by the report have been obtained through meticulous research on the market. The report takes a close look at the Cosmetic Antioxidants market’s historical, present, and future scenarios and explains the paradigm shifts taking place in this business landscape. Industry growth rate, consumer demand, supply ratio, industry worth, and several market trends & opportunities are some of the critical factors highlighted in the report. The report throws light on the competitive landscape of the global Cosmetic Antioxidants market and systematically profiles the leading companies operating in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the principal strategies & initiatives undertaken by these players for business expansion and growth in the near future.
The rate of air pollution is rising due to industrialization and urbanization all around the world. Air Pollution causes early skin aging, dryness, wrinkles, acne, pigmentation, cellular damage, and hair fall. The rise in health issues caused by air pollution has encouraged both young and elderly population to use antioxidant cosmetics. The antioxidant cosmetics protect the skin from UV rays and other harmful air pollutants. The price of natural antioxidants is very high, which are acting as a restraint to the market of cosmetic antioxidants.
Key participants:
BASF FE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Frutarom Ltd, Kemin Industries Inc., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Nutreco N.V., Eatman Chemical Company, Camlin Fine Science Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Nutreco N.V. among others.
Rising global population has led to increasing number of construction and building activities across the globe, in turn, driving demand for materials and chemicals. Availability of advanced finishing materials, environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals, and growing progress of plastics industry has significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Chemicals and materials industry is a crucial part of the world economy and produces over 70,000 products that are needed across various end-use industries. Consumer products such as soaps, detergents, and cosmetics, along with electronic gadgets, automobiles, and paints & cosmetics, among others are in high demand across the globe and are majorly dependent on various types of chemicals and materials. International corporations are actively engaged in developing sustainable products to reduce carbon emissions and pollution and ensure safe operations of the facilities. These key factors have significantly contributed to market revenue growth and is expected to continue to do so going ahead.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Skincare held the largest market share of 31.7% in the year 2018. Skincare segment is propelling because people all around the world are facing skincare problems due to rising air pollution. Sun cream is a very famous skin care antioxidant cosmetic available in the market to protect the skin from UV rays. This product is having a huge market growth globally since it is used by every age groups.
Hair conditioner is estimated to witness the highest the CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. This segment is propelling in the market because hair conditioning products helps to protect hair from damage caused by pollution. It helps to maintain the hair quality and prevent hair fall. Countries like Japan, India, and China are the highest manufacturers of hair conditioning products.
Natural antioxidants held the largest market share of 56.7% in the year 2018. The market for Natural antioxidants is growing since it is made up of natural products like vitamins, oils and minerals. There is a sudden demand for herbal products since it does not have any side effects.
Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. This region is highly populated along with the growing economy, and urbanization of the population, who are becoming more aware about skincare products which are driving the market for antioxidants in this region.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global market on the basis of source type, function type, type, application, and region:
Source Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Natural Antioxidants
Synthetic Antioxidants
Function Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Anti-Inflammatory
Hair Conditioning
Anti-aging
Hair Cleansing
Moisturizing
UV protection
Others
Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Vitamin C
Vitamin E
Vitamin A
Polyphenol
Enzymes
Synthetics
Others
Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Skin Care
Makeup
Hair Care
Others
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
