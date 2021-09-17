Aluminum-Based Master Alloy Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028
Reports And Data
The Global Aluminum-based master alloy market is forecast to reach USD 260.7 Million by 2028NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has added a new investigative report on the Global Aluminum-Based Master Alloy Market that offers insightful data about market dynamics such as drivers and restraints, growth opportunities and prospects, current and historic data, segments and sub-segments, and recent technological advancements in the market. The report provides market estimations such as market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR, and market analysis for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with company profiles and product portfolios. To provide a deeper understanding of the global market, the report offers a statistical analysis of the global and local production and consumption ratio.
There are certain traits associated with this type of master alloy that has resulted in its market expansion. The association of characteristics like corrosion resistance, lightweight, makes it applicable in various industries like building and construction industry and automotive industry. The presence of these traits in Aluminum-based master alloy has not only resulted in its diverse application, but it has also contributed to the market growth of the sector. Furthermore, in this type of master alloy low melting loss and lower consumption of energy is observed. Presence of these features in Aluminum-based master alloy results in its increased preference among manufacturers as well as buyers, boosting the growth of the market.
In addition to the advantages mentioned above associated with Aluminum-based master alloys, its compatibility with different base materials have also resulted in its increased preference over other alternatives. The presence of this trait results in having a positive impact on the growth rate of the industry. In recent years technological advancements in the industry in regards to its melting process have resulted in enhancements of new melting techniques like induction technology. The induction melting technology is energy efficient and easily manageable as compared to other traditional methods of melting. Such technological advancements results in positively impacting the sector.
Key companies in the report:
Aida Alloys, Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals, Hebei Sitong New Metal Material, AMG, SLM, Huazhong Aluminum, Jiangxi Hongke Special Alloys, XZ Huasheng, Minex Metallurgical, and Xuzhou Huatian Metal Flux.
Rising global population has led to increasing number of construction and building activities across the globe, in turn, driving demand for materials and chemicals. Availability of advanced finishing materials, environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals, and growing progress of plastics industry has significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Chemicals and materials industry is a crucial part of the world economy and produces over 70,000 products that are needed across various end-use industries. Consumer products such as soaps, detergents, and cosmetics, along with electronic gadgets, automobiles, and paints & cosmetics, among others are in high demand across the globe and are majorly dependent on various types of chemicals and materials. International corporations are actively engaged in developing sustainable products to reduce carbon emissions and pollution and ensure safe operations of the facilities. These key factors have significantly contributed to market revenue growth and is expected to continue to do so going ahead.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Aluminum-based master alloy market according to Product type, Raw materials, Technology, Sales channel, Application areas, End-users, and Region:
Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Grain Refiners
Hardeners
Modifiers
Beryllium-Aluminum
Raw materials Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Aluminum
Titanium
Magnesium
Beryllium
Others
Technology Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Induction
Reverb melting
Sales channel Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Direct sales
Distribution sales
Application areas Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Composition adjustment
Management of crystal structure
Simplification of fabrication technique
End-users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Automotive industry
Building and Construction industry
Packaging Industry
Energy sector
Others
Key companies are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches, brand promotions, and R&D activities among others to cater to growing global demand and gain a strong foothold in the market. The report also analyzes the presence of key companies, their ventures, and investment and funding opportunities in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The study covers critical information and factual data about the Aluminum-Based Master Alloy industry along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer better understanding of the competitive landscape of the global Aluminum-Based Master Alloy market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
The Aluminum-based master alloy market held a market share of USD 127.7 Million in the year 2018. It is forecasted to grow at a rate of 7.4% during the forecast period.
In product type, hardeners can be observed to dominate the market. In the year 2018, the segment generated the highest revenue of USD 53.64 Million. It is forecasted to observe a stable growth rate of 7.4% during the forecast period. The fact that this type of master alloy is usually used to strengthen an alloy has contributed to its generated revenue.
In regards to raw materials, aluminum holds the largest market share that generated USD 97.1 Million in 2018 with a growth rate of 7.5% during the forecast period. As this type of alloy is mostly used in the automotive industry that requires the component to be lightweight and corrosion resistant, it results in optimized use of the element in this type of alloy.
In the technology used in the melting process for Aluminum-based master alloy, induction segment is forecasted to observe the highest growth rate of 8.1% during the forecast period. It is forecasted to occupy 37% of the market by 2028. Factors like energy efficient and limited complication in its management would contribute to its growth rate.
In regards to the application management of crystal, structure segment can be seen to lead the market that generated the highest revenue of USD 61.3 Million in 2018 with a growth rate of 7.6% during the forecast period. The fact that Aluminum-based master alloy is mostly used for strengthening alloy and managing crystal structure, this has resulted in the revenue generated by this segment.
In context to end-users, the automotive industry dominates the market that occupied 35% of the market in 2018. The segment is forecasted to have a growth rate of 7.7% during the forecast period. Advantages like lightweight, corrosion resistance, and fuel efficiency are achieved in automobiles due to the application of this type of master alloy results in its extensive application and market dominance of this segment.
Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on the regions and countries. Kindly connect with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.
