Internet of Things Connectivity Market Size, Strategic Outlook and Covid – 19 Impact By 2028
IoT Connectivity Market Size – USD 4.52 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.7%, Market Trends – Increasing automation in industriesVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity market size is expected to reach USD 4.52 Billion at a steady CAGR of 18.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for IoT controlled devices in smart manufacturing, smart kitchen appliances, smart transportation, and smart grid systems. Rapid increase of IoT connectivity deployment in various applications such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Bluetooth connectivity, cellular networks, satellite networks, Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN), and Wi-Fi connectivity are other key factors contributing significantly to global market growth.
The report is an appropriate prototype of the IoT Connectivity industry, entailing a thorough investigation of the global IoT Connectivity market. The report serves as a valuable source of data and information relevant to this business vertical. It covers numerous industry aspects, with a special focus on market scope and application areas. The IoT Connectivity report identifies the fundamental business strategies employed by industry professionals and offers an insightful study of the value chain and the distribution channels of the global IoT Connectivity market. The current industry trends, growth potential, up-to-date outlines, and market restraints have also been analyzed by the authors of the report.
An extensive analysis of the IoT Connectivity market has also been performed, which includes different factors, right from region-centric statistical data and commercial progress to both macro- and micro-economic indicators that are vital to draw a precise forecast. Furthermore, the study gives a comprehensive assessment of the growth prospects, challenges, drivers, hurdles, and the patents observed in the IoT Connectivity market. Additionally, the key vendor analysis, product launches, market trends, and revenue generation, have also been furnished in the report to help readers formulate lucrative strategies.
Competitive Scenario:
The Global IoT Connectivity Market is consolidated due to the presence of a large number of both domestic and international manufacturers. The international companies are resorting to innovative expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, and collaborations, in order to broaden their product range, thereby increasing the global market share.
It also sheds light on the overall competitive landscape, growth trends, market concentration rate, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other strategic alliances and business expansion tactics adopted by the companies to gain a robust footing in the IoT Connectivity market. The report also provides information on the new players entering the market and offers them strategic recommendations to overcome the entry-level barriers and make fruitful business decisions.
Top key Companies in IoT Connectivity Market are:
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Jasper Technologies, Inc. (Cisco), AT&T Inc., Telefónica, S.A., Ericsson, Vodafone Limited, Verizon Communications, Orange Business Services, Sierra Wireless, and Hologram Inc.
Segmentation Landscape:
The report further segments the IoT Connectivity market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the IoT Connectivity industry in key regions.
Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT connectivity market on the basis of component, organization, application, end use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Platform
Services
Enterprise size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Large Enterprise
Small and Medium Enterprise
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Building & Home Automation
Smart Energy & Utility
Smart Manufacturing
Smart Grid
Smart Retail
Smart Transportation
Others
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Education and Healthcare
Defense &Aerospace
IT & Telecommunication
Retail & E-commerce
Manufacturing
Others
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In March 2021, Telefónica Tech, which is the unit that encompasses the digital businesses of Cloud, Cybersecurity, and IoT & Big Data & Blockchain; Fibocom Wireless Inc., which is the world's leading provider of wireless communication modules and solutions in the IoT sector, and aitos.io, which is a technology start-up focused on the integration of IoT and Blockchain technologies, signed a collaboration agreement to create joint solutions that combine Internet of Things and Blockchain technologies.
In September 2020, AT&T Inc., which is the leader in IoT connectivity, teamed up with Microsoft to enable enterprises to seamlessly connect machines and equipment to the cloud with highly secure network connectivity across the globe. As part of the effort, AT&T is working with Microsoft to deliver an integrated IoT solution with Azure Sphere. This AT&T powered guardian device with Azure Sphere will help businesses transform their operations quickly through massive IoT deployments at scale.
Services segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period, due to rising demand for high-speed network connectivity.
Large enterprises segment revenue growth rate is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Rising adoption of IoT connectivity for manufacturing processes in the large sized industrial enterprises due to high investment capability and early adoption of technologies such as cloud computing, Machine Learning, and AI-based systems to monitor machinery and equipment to enhance operational efficiency are key factors driving growth of this segment.
Regional Landscape:
Geographical distribution of the IoT Connectivity market includes analysis of the leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the IoT Connectivity market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The Global IoT Connectivity Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research, which is further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. Moreover, the report also offers a feasibility study and investment return analysis to assist the readers in making strategic investment plans.
Key market aspects studied in the report:
Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global IoT Connectivity market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.
Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the IoT Connectivity market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.
Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global IoT Connectivity market.
Key reasons to buy the Global IoT Connectivity Market report:
The latest report comprehensively studies the global IoT Connectivity market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.
The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the IoT Connectivity market.
It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this IoT Connectivity industry.
The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the IoT Connectivity market rivals for ideal business expansion.
