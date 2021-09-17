ATHLETE ASSISTANCE FUND AND THE NYSPCC LAUNCH SEXUAL ABUSE PREVENTION E-LEARNING MODULES FOR GYMNASTS AND PARENTS
Athletes are Children First provides on-demand, interactive and age appropriate sexual abuse workshops for gymnasts grades K-12 and their parents and caregiversNEW YORK, NY, USA, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Athlete Assistance Fund (AAF) and The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (The NYSPCC) announced today the launch of on-demand and interactive sexual abuse prevention e-learning modules for gymnasts grades K-12 and their parents and caregivers, as part of the next phase of their Athletes are Children First initiative, a child sexual abuse prevention program specific to the sport of gymnastics that debuted earlier this year.
The new e-learning modules complement the first phase of the initiative—sexual abuse prevention trainings for gym owners, coaches and staff—by educating gymnasts about the difference between appropriate and inappropriate interactions they may experience as athletes and ways in which to protect themselves from potential sexual abuse, through age appropriate content. There is also a module for parents and caregivers which provides them with the necessary resources to keep their children safe as they enjoy the sport of gymnastics. The modules are as follows:
Safe Touches (K-4th grade): This module follows siblings, Brandon and Isabel, and their friends as they practice gymnastics and learn that their bodies are their own special property, the difference between safe and not-safe touches, and what to do if they ever feel uncomfortable or unsafe.
Keeping Our Bodies Safe (5-8th grade): This module follows six friends as they learn how to set and communicate their boundaries, spot signs of grooming or abusive behavior, and protect themselves in situations where they feel unsafe in and out of the gym.
Know Your Rights (9-12th grade): This module includes scenarios and answers to common questions teens may have about sexual abuse, including statistics and common dynamics, why it’s hard to speak up about sexual abuse and how they can help a friend who may be experiencing abuse.
Keeping Our Children Safe (Parents & Caregivers): This online course teaches parents and caregivers about child sexual abuse and how to keep their child safe. It was developed by child sexual abuse prevention experts and is intended to support parents and caregivers by providing them with the knowledge, skills and additional resources to talk with their child about body safety concepts and sexual abuse, and to implement protective factors to prevent sexual abuse from occurring.
The e-learning modules are housed and accessed through AAF’s website here. A parent or caregiver must register through the site to log their child on to any course.
“The Athlete Assistance Fund seeks to eradicate all forms of abuse in the sport of gymnastics and safeguard athletes through a combination of critical abuse prevention education and counseling services, and the new education modules are an essential part of this education,” said Tina Ferriola, Athlete Assistance Fund Board Chair, CEO of NYC Elite Gymnastics, and former competitive gymnast. “My hope is that the age-specific education and guidance provided by these training modules will spark a robust and healthy dialogue among athletes, parents and coaches as we all work together to protect and educate the gymnastics community.”
“The Athletes are Children First initiative is a 360 degree approach to preventing child abuse in the sport of gymnastics,” said Dr. Mary L. Pulido, Executive Director of The NYSPCC. “From training gym owners and coaches to recognize and report child sexual abuse to giving parents and the gymnasts themselves the ability to identify abuse when it occurs, this initiative ensures that every player in these children’s lives is equipped with a comprehensive safety tool kit. Whether they are just starting out in the sport or are on an Olympic journey, fostering a safe environment for our children to enjoy the sport is of the utmost importance.”
Additionally, AAF and The NYSPCC announced today that the Athletes are Children First New York State pilot project, the first phase of the initiative to provide child sexual abuse awareness and prevention workshops for gymnastics clubs, will begin trainings in September after being delayed this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The project connects gym owners and coaches with local child protection experts to provide them with the knowledge and tools they need to keep child athletes safe.
All child sexual abuse prevention trainings through the Athletes are Children First initiative are available free-of-charge across the country. For additional information please visit athleteassistancefund.org/training/.
