Saudi Arabia Dry Logistics Market is Driven by Introduction and Adoption of Newer Technologies that will have Strong Influence on Delivery and Service Offerings in the Industry: Ken Research

The report also covers cost component model for trucking industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Warehousing investment and operation model; and container yard models in Dammam and Riyadh regions. The report concludes with future market projections on the basis of overall logistics and dry logistics revenue, by service mix and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Key Findings

During Covid pandemic, cargo was backlogged at KSA’s major container ports; travel restrictions led to a shortage of truck drivers to pick up containers and ocean carriers canceled sailings.

Saudi customs authority has restricted freight forwarders to only 2 brokers from each company at all ports of entry, which is causing delays in freight clearances.

Strong demand is anticipated for full fledged integrated distribution centers including logistics facilities, dry storage; cold storage and supporting retail facilities.

Technological advancements would ensure improved supply chain transparency, enhance supply chain security and lead to improved cost efficiency within logistics framework in Saudi Arabia. Rise of automation and VASs to give a competitive edge is changing the way warehouses operate. In addition, warehousing companies are seeking business support, such as IT solutions and financing from both government as well as non-government sources.

Development of Logistics Infrastructure: Government of KSA is taking initiatives for development of economic zones and logistics centers to accommodate the increasing demand of freight forwarding owning to economic diversification & Vision 2030. KSA government aims to aggressively drive and position 50 islands and 100 miles of Red Sea as a global tourist destination. Expansion of Red Sea corridor in Jeddah, the minerals hub in Yanbu, King Abdullah port and NEOM project are also expected to drive the freight forwarding industry. Saudi Arabian government is investing to improve its port infrastructure that envisages using innovative technological solutions to also automate processes & activities. With the new plans of improvement, the rail network is expected to have connectivity with ports, major transport hubs, warehouses, freight terminals, and distribution centres, which will decrease the transportation time from coast to coast (which currently takes about 10 days, and is expected to decrease to 10-15 hours by rail).

KSA Government opened the retail and wholesale sectors to 100% foreign ownership and has launched a large privatization programme. Competition will intensify due to entrance of global players due to flexible rules and regulations thus, leading to surge in M&A’s and further intensifying the competition in the freight forwarding market. The government is also developing Free Zones near KSA airports which are aimed to attract foreign businesses by relaxed licenses & taxation policies, thus increasing more foreign investments in the country.

Increasing adaptation of E-Commerce as a result of restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic will bring change in terms of consumer buying behaviour. Big retailers for instance, Carrefour and Abu Dawood reported surge in online sales of up to 200-300% in 2020 and further expect an escalating growth trajectory in the long-term.

The report titled “ Saudi Arabia Dry Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 – Warehousing Automation and Investment within Transport Infrastructure to Drive Market Revenue) ” by Ken Research suggested that the dry logistics market is further expected to grow in the near future as companies are willing to expand in terms of fleet size and warehousing space; potential regional opportunities; shifting to asset light model for warehousing / storage availability. The government can establish a logistics manpower framework, establish a skills council for logistics; pricing at sea ports to attract FDI, revise regulations around customs licensing, promoting bonded logistics & strengthen-ing trade relations with other countries. The market is expected to register a positive six year CAGR of 1.3% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2019-2025F.

Key Segments Covered in KSA Dry Logistics Market:-

Service Mix

Freight Forwarding

Warehousing

Value Added Services

Regions

Jeddah

Riyadh

Dammam

Rabigh

Others (Al- Khobar, Medina, Tabuk and several other cities)

KSA Dry Freight Forwarding Market

Mode of Freight

Road Freight

Air Freight

Sea Freight

Rail Freight

International and Domestic Freight

Road Freight

Air Freight

Sea Freight

International and Domestic Companies

Flow Corridors (International Freight)

Asian Countries

European Countries

Middle East

NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement)

Other Regions (Africa and South America)

KSA Dry Warehousing Market

Business Model

Industrial / Retail

Container Freight / Inland Container Depots

End Users

Construction Material / Industrial

Consumer Retail

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Automotive

Others (Agriculture, Chemicals and Rest)

Entities

Real Estate Companies

Captive Companies

Logistics Companies

Cities

Jeddah

Riyadh

Dammam

Others (Al-Khobar, Medina, Tabuk and other cities)

KSA Customs Clearance Market

Overall Value Added Services

Customs Clearance Revenue by Sea

Customs Clearance Revenue by Air

Transhipment Cargo Volume

Discharged Transhipment Containers

Loaded Transhipment Containers

Key Target Audience:-

International Domestic Freight Forwarders

Warehousing Companies

Logistics Companies

Logistics Consultants

Customer Clearance and Container Yards

Integrated Logistic Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2014-2019

2014-2019 Forecast Period: 2019–2025

Companies Covered:-

Karsf

LSC

JAS

Arabco

Mubarrad

Bahri

Defaf logistics

Wolf Logistics

Namma Cargo

Almajdieou

Al Ayed

Agility logistics

Four winds logistics

Globus Logistics

Space logistics

Atlas world

Uniworld Freight Services

Hellman

BAFCO International Logistics and Shipping Co.

Hala Supply Chain

RAZ

Gulf system

Platinum shipping and logistics

MSC

OCSCL (Oriental Commercial & Shipping)

NTF Group

Abdui Global

Al rashed

GAC

Kanoo terminal Services

Online Retail Companies Covered:-

Carrefour

Panda Retailing

Abdullah Othaim Market

Danube

Tamimi Market

Lulu Hypermarkets

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Saudi Arabia Overview and Major Economic Zones

Saudi Arabia Dry Logistics and Warehousing Market

Trade Scenario

Saudi Arabia Dry Freight Forwarding Market

Saudi Arabia Dry Warehousing Market

Snapshot on Saudi Arabia Customs Clearance and Transhipment Market

Industry Analysis (Decision Making Process, SWOT Analysis, VAT Impact and Law of Public Transport on Roads of KSA)

Cost of Setting up a Logistics Business in Saudi Arabia

Comparative Landscape – KSA Dry Logistics Market

Comparative Landscape in Saudi Arabia Online Retail Market

Recommendations / Success Factors

Research Methodology

Appendix

Warehousing Automation in Saudi Arabia

Transport Infrastructure Saudi Arabia

Seaport Operations Saudi Arabia

Jubail Port Saudi Arabia

Jeddah Islamic Port Saudi Arabia

King Abdul Aziz Port Saudi Arabia

Maritime Network Saudi Arabia

Yanbu Commercial Port Saudi Arabia

King Fahad Industrial Port Yanbu Saudi Arabia

Jubail Commercial Port Saudi Arabia

Ras Al-Khair Port Saudi Arabia

Dhiba Port Saudi Arabia

Jizan Port Saudi Arabia

Major Trade Routes Saudi Arabia

Port Handling Capacity Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Port Berths

Saudi Arabia Port Terminal Operators

Saudi Arabia Cargo Logistics

Saudi Arabia Warehousing Operations

Trucks on Road Saudi Arabia

King Abdullah Economic City KSA

Dry Logistics Revenue Saudi Arabia

Value Added Services Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Online Freight Platforms

Saudi Arabia Bonded Warehouses & Zones

Saudi Arabia Customs Clearance Procedures

Saudi Arabia Overall Logistics Revenue

Leading Export Categories Saudi Arabia

Leading Import Categories Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Dry Freight Forwarding Market

International Freight Saudi Arabia

Dry Freight Saudi Arabia

Road Freight Saudi Arabia

Sea Freight Saudi Arabia

Air Freight Saudi Arabia

Rail Freight Saudi Arabia

Competition in Saudi Arabia Freight Forwarding

Saudi Arabia Trucking Industry

Autonomous Vehicles in Saudi Arabia

COVID Impact KSA Dry Freight Forwarding Market

Dry Warehousing Revenue Saudi Arabia

Industrial Warehousing Saudi Arabia

Retail Warehousing Saudi Arabia

Container Freight Saudi Arabia

Inland Container Depots Saudi Arabia

Real Estate Companies in KSA Warehousing

Logistics Companies in KSA Warehousing

Jeddah Warehousing Space

Riyadh Warehousing Space

Dammam Warehousing Space

Total Warehousing Space Saudi Arabia

Warehousing Price Saudi Arabia

Logistics and Distribution Centers Saudi Arabia

Warehousing Cost Component Model Saudi Arabia

Major Players Operating in KSA Warehousing Market

Warehousing Management System Saudi Arabia

Robotic Automation KSA Warehousing

Big Data Analytics KSA Warehousing

Drone Technology KSA Warehousing

COVID Impact on Saudi Warehousing Market

Supply Chain Interruptions Saudi Arabia

Supply Chain Disruptions Saudi Arabia

Number of Containers Imported in Saudi Arabia

Air Shipments Saudi Arabia

Container Yard Model in Dammam

Container Yard Model in Riyadh

Transhipment Cargo Volume Saudi Arabia

Loaded Transhipment Containers Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Transhipment Hub

Saudi Arabia Port Terminal Charges

Transhipment Restrictions in Saudi Arabia

VAT Impact on KSA Logistics & Transportation

Cost of Setting up a Logistics Business in Saudi Arabia

Logistics Business Registration Saudi Arabia

Construction Cost for Warehouses Units Saudi Arabia

Logistics Companies in Saudi Arabia

Logistics Companies Fleet Size Saudi Arabia

Logistics Companies Fleet Type Saudi Arabia

Logistics Companies Average Occupancy Saudi Arabia

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Saudi Arabia Dry Logistics and Warehousing Market

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Support@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

