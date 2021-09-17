Telehandlers Market Expected to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2026
Telehandlers Market Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, its Application and Types 2026PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global telehandlers market size was valued at $5,433.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $7,821.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026. A telehandler, also known as a telescopic handler, is a vehicle with a telescopic boom, fitted with various lifting accessories.
The growth in investments in development of telehandlers by manufacturers has encouraged fleet owners and rental companies to adopt this equipment. In addition, reduction in the utilization of heavy equipment decreases capital investments and maintenance costs for rental companies and fleet owners.
Leading Players:
The key players profiled in the telehandlers market report include Wacker Neuson SE, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Terex Corporation, Liebherr Group, Manitou Group, J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd., Linamar Corporation, Caterpillar, CNH Industrial , and Oshkosh Corporation; and some enterprises, like JCB, Caterpillar, and Terex Corporation, which are well-known for their wonderful performance in telehandlers and related services. Many players have adopted product development as their key developmental strategy to improve their product portfolio.
Global Telehandlers Market Segments
By Height
• Less than 50 ft
• 50 ft & more
By End-user
• Construction
• Mining
• Agriculture
• Others
Key Findings of the Telehandlers Market:
• Depending on height, the less than 50 ft segment dominated the telehandlers market, in terms of revenue, in 2018 and the 50 ft & more segment is
projected to grow at a CAGR 4.9%, during the forecast period.
• By end-user, the construction segment led the market in 2018.
• Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
• In-depth, the telehandlers market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.
• The global telehandlers market forecast analysis from 2019 to 2026 is included in the report.
