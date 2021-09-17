Autonomous Aircraft Software Market : Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted Till 2027
Autonomous aircraft software market (products, applications & geography). This study presents market analysis, trends, and future estimations by 2027.PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autonomous Aircraft Software Market Outlook – 2027
The global autonomous aircraft software market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing procurement of autonomous UAVs globally. Autonomous aircraft is a fully automated manned or unmanned aircraft that require minimum or no human intervention in its operations. Autonomous aircrafts software comprises autopilot software executing operations such as flight control, radio-management, optic flow, navigation, and obstacle avoidance, among others. In addition, autonomous aircraft software such as ArduPilot, Nuttx, Linux distributions, and Microsoft IOT are real-time systems that require rapid response to changing sensor data. However, on the other hand, cargo & utility aircrafts are the first to adopt this autonomous flight technology after continuous & rigorous testing.
The key players analyzed in the report include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Elbit Systems Ltd., Airbus S.A.S, Textron Inc., BAE Systems plc, Saab AB, and Aeronautics Ltd.
COVID-19 scenario analysis:
Autonomous flight system test runs will be delayed due to operational issues caused by travel restrictions imposed by governments around the world as precautionary measures against COVID-19.
Government imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 impacted the research & development of autonomous flight system as well as on-going projects of system installation or upgradation.
Autonomous system manufacturers rely heavily on various suppliers of components and raw materials to test & develop autonomous flight system. However, government-imposed restrictions on transport services to control the COVID-19 outbreak have disrupted the supply chain.
Aviation industry is suffering financial losses in maintenance of airlines & airports without any growth in revenue, due to fall in air passenger traffic after travel bans imposed by governments globally to control the COVID-19 outbreak.
Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis
Surge in autonomy to reduce human errors, increase in demand for cost-effective aircraft operation, and rise in adoption of artificial intelligence in autonomous systems are the factors that drive the global autonomous aircraft software market. However, government policy & regulation regarding safety concerns of reliance on autonomous aircrafts during emergency events hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increased use of autonomous vehicles due to on-demand availability and rise in aerial platforms for urban mobility present new pathways in the industry.
The global autonomous aircraft software market trends are as follows:
Surge in autonomy to reduce human errors
Autonomous aircraft reduces the risks of human error in difficult terrains or situation where humans cannot operate. For instance, in 2019, Erickson Inc. (an aviation company having headquarters in Oregon, US) signed a contract to integrate S-64 (air crane helicopter) with Sikorsky’s (an aircraft manufacturer having headquarters in Connecticut, US) MATRIX Technology autonomous flight control. Matrix is combination of hardware and software flight technology that gives the operator the ability to fly helicopters reliably as autonomous or optionally piloted aircraft. Moreover, matrix has been installed & tested on a modified S-76B (medium-sized utility helicopter) to take leverage of full-authority flight control input for autonomous flight for takeoff, route planning, site selection and, landing. Additionally, autonomous systems provide capability to operate in low-visibility situations where a pilot’s vision could be clouded by smoke. Such innovations in autonomous flight systems will drive the global autonomous aircraft software market.
Key benefits of the report:
This study presents the analytical depiction of the global autonomous aircraft software industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global autonomous aircraft software market share.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global autonomous aircraft software market growth scenario.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
The report provides a detailed global autonomous aircraft software market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
