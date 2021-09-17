Firefighting Drone Market Outlook 2020-2027 | Covid-19 Impact |Growth by Top Companies Elistair, Harris Corporation
firefighting drone market (Applications & Geography). This study presents market analysis, trends & future estimations to determine investment pockets.PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firefighting Drone Market Outlook – 2027
The global firefighting drone market is projected to portray remarkable growth, and will grow considerably in the coming years. Firefighter drones are remotely controlled unmanned air vehicles used to extinguish fires. Firefighter drones aid in hazmat incidents, motor vehicle accident scenes, wildfires, and even rescue operations. As fire accidents may lead to loss of lives and property and chronic injuries to firefighters, companies are using drones equipped with elec tromechanical sensor technology. Thus, governments have invested big bucks to develop novel firefighting technologies that operate with higher accuracy, safety, and functionality. Firefighting drones offer real-time assistance and operational awareness in fire accidents. Moreover, military & defense and public safety are encouraging to use firefighting drones in critical incidents and scenarios involving criminal activities.
The global firefighting drone market is divided based on type, industry, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into fixed-wing drones, multi-rotor drones, and single rotor helicopter drones. In terms of industry, the market is classified into corporates, hospitality, education, military & defense, government, and energy & utilities. Geographically, the market is studied across several regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).
Key players of the firefighting drone market analyzed in the study include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Elistair, Harris Corporation, BSS Holland B.V, Aerones, Yuneec International Company Limited, Dronefly, DSLRPros, Draganfly Innovations Inc., and AeroVironment, Inc. They have adopted various strategies including partnerships, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures to maintain their dominance in the market.
Top impacting factors
Rise in increase in firefighter causalities, increase in government investments, rapid technological advancements, and ability of drones to work in hazardous environments drive the growth of the global firefighting drone market. However, limited integration complexity and less accuracy of data hamper the market growth. On the contrary, incorporation of advanced technologies and smart sensors are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.
Use of firefighter drones to extinguish wildfire
Unlike all the methods used to extinguish fire, a startup has come up with Dragon, an unmanned air vehicle that fights fire with fire. The company’s firefighting drone carries chemical spheres of the size of Ping-Pong balls or “dragon eggs “that–at the press of a button–dropped and intentionally spark small fire that burns vegetation to starve wildfire of potential fuel. The dragon eggs consist of self-igniting plastic spheres that are filled with potassium permanganate. They are injected with glycol before the drop to set them ablaze in less than 30 seconds.
The first few minutes, till the fire reaches a point of being out of control, is the containment window. In this period, a limited and less amount of water or fire retardant are is used to put out the fire. In this containment window, fires can be quickly spotted if surveillance drones that are equipped with infrared cameras are used. This way, fire can be put out before it reaches a critical point and causes serious damage.
Incorporation of new technologies to put out fire
Fire departments have benefited by the advancements in firefighting drone technology. These drones are used during structure fires and search & rescue missions; they arrive on the scene to assess it before the team of firefighters is deployed. The incorporation of the thermal camera enables the operator to detect prime hotspots and see through smoke, improving efficiency and safety. Moreover, drones can be equipped with spotlight to aid firefighters in low-light or dark conditions. After the fire is put out, drones are used to assess the damage done.
The use of firefighting drones has increased over the last few years as it quickly scouts out the dangerous fires and helps locate missing people and map disaster areas to minimize casualty.
