Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offense: 1800 Block of Edwin Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the 1800 Block of Edwin Street, Northeast

At approximately 4:06 am, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 41 year-old Tesgafune Mulaw, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

###