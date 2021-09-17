Traffic Fatality: 2000 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Friday, September 3, 2021, in the 2000 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 4:15 pm, the operator of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was travelling southbound on Southern Avenue, Southeast. The operator of a Chevrolet Malibu was travelling northbound on Southern Avenue, Southeast and was attempting to turn westbound, left, on to Mississippi Avenue, when at the same time, the Jeep also turned westbound, right. The Jeep collided with Chevrolet on the passenger side of the vehicle. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the passenger of the Chevrolet to an area hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 90 year-old Evelyn Brown, of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

###