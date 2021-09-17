Royalton Barracks/ Violation of an abuse prevention order
CASE#: 21B203071
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/17/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1722 Silloway Road, Randolph
VIOLATION: Violation of Relief From Abuse Order
ACCUSED: Michael Manning
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/17/21 at approximately 0204 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified
of an alleged violation of a relief from abuse order. Troopers responded to the
residence and located Manning, which was a violation of the active relief from
abuse order. Manning was arrested and transported to the Royalton State Police
Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/17/21 at 1230
COURT: Superior Court of Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: Souther State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.