Royalton Barracks/ Violation of an abuse prevention order

CASE#: 21B203071

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski                           

STATION: Royalton                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 09/17/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1722 Silloway Road, Randolph

VIOLATION: Violation of Relief From Abuse Order

 

ACCUSED: Michael Manning                                              

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/17/21 at approximately 0204 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified

of an alleged violation of a relief from abuse order.  Troopers responded to the

residence and located Manning, which was a violation of the active relief from

abuse order.  Manning was arrested and transported to the Royalton State Police

Barracks for processing.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/17/21 at 1230           

COURT: Superior Court of Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: Souther State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

