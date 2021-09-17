Royalton Barracks/ Violation of an abuse prevention order

CASE#: 21B203071

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09/17/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1722 Silloway Road, Randolph

VIOLATION: Violation of Relief From Abuse Order

ACCUSED: Michael Manning

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/17/21 at approximately 0204 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified

of an alleged violation of a relief from abuse order. Troopers responded to the

residence and located Manning, which was a violation of the active relief from

abuse order. Manning was arrested and transported to the Royalton State Police

Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/17/21 at 1230

COURT: Superior Court of Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: Souther State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.