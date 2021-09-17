Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Trends See New Interest In 3D Printing

Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Orthopedic Prosthetics Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the orthopedic prosthetics market are witnessing the emergence of 3D printed orthopedic prosthetics. 3D printing is a process which involves a digital model being transformed into a three-dimensional solid object. 3D printed orthopedic prosthetics are devices that are manufactured by the process of 3D printing. These devices have shorter lead times, lower costs and consistent quality. Zdravprint is a Russian company which is developing prosthetics for hand, elbow and shoulder using 3D printing technology.

The orthopedic prosthetics market is being driven by an increasing number of trauma cases and accidental injuries. These cases are caused by various factors such as road accidents, sports injuries, other medical complications, and work-related accidents. Most of these injuries may require amputations and prosthetic devices to replace the lost body part. For instance, as of 2017 there were 2.1 million people living with limb loss in the USA and about 300-500 amputations were performed each day. Thus the growth in the orthopedic prosthetics market.

The global orthopedic prosthetics market size is expected to grow from $1.75 billion in 2020 to $1.95 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.53 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Read More On The Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-prosthetics-global-market-report

The orthopedic prosthetics market consists of sales of orthopedic prosthetic devices. Orthopedic prosthetics are artificial devices used to replace a missing body part lost due to disease, trauma, surgical removal of body appendage, disabling illness or congenital conditions. Orthopedic prosthetic devices are segmented into upper and lower extremity prosthetics. Upper extremity prosthetics include hand, elbow, shoulder and lower extremity prosthetics include foot and ankle, knee, hip.

Major players covered in the global orthopedic prosthetics industry are Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Blatchford Ltd, Zimmer Biomet Inc., DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corp.

TBRC’s global orthopedic prosthetics market report is segmented by product type into upper extremity prosthetics, lower extremity prosthetics, sockets, other products, by end users into hospitals, prosthetic clinics, rehabilitation center, others, by technology into conventional orthopedic prosthetics, electric-powered orthopedic prosthetics, hybrid orthopedic prosthetics.

Orthopedic Prosthetics Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Prosthetics, Sockets), By End Users (Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics, Rehabilitation Center), By Technology (Conventional Orthopedic Prosthetics, Electric-powered Orthopedic Prosthetics, Hybrid Orthopedic Prosthetics), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides orthopedic prosthetics market overview, forecast orthopedic prosthetics market size and growth for the whole market, orthopedic prosthetics market segments, and geographies, orthopedic prosthetics market trends, orthopedic prosthetics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2542&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Orthopedic Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment, Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment, Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment, Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment, Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment, Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment, Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment, Orthopedic Prosthetics), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), By Type of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-devices-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Internal Fixation Devices, External Fixation Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Product Type (Metal Plates and Screws, Pins/Wires, Nails and Rods, Circular Fixator, Hybrid Fixator, Unilateral Fixator), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/trauma-fixation-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Knee Reconstruction Devices, Hip Reconstruction Devices, Extremity Reconstruction Devices), By Application (Arthrodesis, Arthroscopy, Joint Replacement Surgery, Osteotomy, Resurfacing Surgery, Small Joint Surgery), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/joint-reconstruction-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/