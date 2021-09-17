Global Construction Machinery Market Trends, Strategies And Opportunities In The Construction Machinery Market 2021-2030

Construction Machinery Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Construction Machinery Market Report 2021

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Construction Machinery Global Market Report 2021’ published by The Business Research Company, the construction machinery market is expected to grow from $204.24 billion in 2020 to $226.97 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $321.21 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.1%. The surge in investments in infrastructure is likely to generate higher demand for construction machinery and equipment, thereby driving the growth of the construction machinery market.

The construction machinery market consists of sales of construction machinery, surface mining machinery, and logging equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce construction machinery, including backhoes, bulldozers, construction and surface mining-type rock drill bits, construction-type tractors, and attachments, off-highway trucks, pile-driving equipment, portable crushing, pulverizing and screening machinery, powered post hole diggers, road graders and surface mining machinery (except drilling).

Trends In The Global Construction Machinery Market

The construction machinery market has been observing multiple strategic initiatives such as partnerships and innovative product launches over recent years. Major companies in the market are continuously focusing on collaborating with other companies to expand their product portfolio and geographical presence. For instance, in July 2018, Caterpillar Inc, US-based construction machinery and equipment manufacturer announced the partnership agreement with Newmont Mining, a US-based gold producer to develop underground vehicle automation technology. The companies together plan to focus on Caterpillar's semi-autonomous system for underground loaders and improving existing technology. Similarly, in July 2018, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. collaborated with Whitehaven Coal to design an Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) to support the company’s mining operations in Northwest New South Wales.

Global Construction Machinery Market Segments:

The global construction machinery market is further segmented based on product, application, end user and geography.

By Product: Earthmoving, Material Handling, Building & Road Construction Equipment, Autonomous Construction Equipment

By Application: Excavation & Mining, Lifting & Material Handling, Earth Moving, Transportation, Others

By End User: Oil & Gas, Construction & Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others

By Geography: The global construction machinery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Construction Machinery Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides construction machinery global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global construction machinery global market, construction machinery global market share, construction machinery global market players, construction machinery market segments and geographies, construction machinery market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares. The construction machinery global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors' approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Construction Machinery Market Organizations Covered: Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd, Liebherr, Volvo Construction Equipment, Deere & Company, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Sci & Tch Co Ltd, Terex Corporation, Sany Heavy Industry Co. LTD, XCMG Construction Machinery Co Ltd, Doosan Infracore Co Ltd, Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd, JCB India Limited, Manitou BF SA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

