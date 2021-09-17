Global Laptops Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Laptops Market 2021-2030

Laptops Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Laptops Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Laptops Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the laptop market size is expected to grow from $106.24 billion in 2020 to $115.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $149.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5%. The growing internet penetration is expected to fuel the growth of the laptops market in the forecast period.

The laptops market consists of sales of laptops by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide laptops which are portable and compact personal computers with the same capabilities as a desktop computer. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included. Laptop computers, also known as notebooks, are small computers that users can use in a variety of environments.

Trends In The Global Laptops Market

Major companies operating in the laptop industry are focusing on developing advanced technological solutions for laptop. For instance, in June 2020, Lenovo, a China based computer manufacturing company launched Flex 5G laptop with Windows 10 at CES 2020 which is acclaimed to be the world’s first 5G laptop running on Windows 10. The laptop, which is also called the Lenovo Yoga 5G, is powered by 8cx 5 G Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm and operates on Windows 10 Pro. It also consists 8GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage.

Global Laptops Market Segments:

The global laptops market is further segmented based on type, end-use, laptop screen size and geography.

By Type: Ultrabook, Netbook, Notebook, Others

By End-Use: Personal, Business, Gaming

By Laptop Screen Size: More than 17", 15.0" to 16.9", 13" to 14.9"

By Geography: The global laptops market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Laptops Market Organizations Covered: Dell, The Hewlett-Packard Company, AsusTek Computer Inc., Apple Inc., Acer Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corporation., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Haier Group Corporation, Hisense Group,

Toshiba Corporation, Fujitsu Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

