Global Washing Machines Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Washing Machines Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Washing Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the washing machines market is expected to grow from $17.27 billion in 2020 to $18.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $21.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%. The growth in the urban population coupled with the rise in disposable incomes and affordability among residents of cities will drive the demand for washing machines during the forecast period.

The washing machine market consists of sales of washing machines. A washing machine is an appliance used to wash various types of clothes without applying any physical efforts.

Trends In The Global Washing Machines Market

Washing machine manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient appliances are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances. For example, in the USA, ENERGY STAR certified washing machines use 25% less energy and 33% less water than a standard washing machine.

Global Washing Machines Market Segments:

The global washing machines market is further segmented based on type, product, sales channel, technology, application and geography.

By Type: Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Others

By Product: Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Dryers

By Sales Channel: E-Commerce, Retail Chains, Direct Sales

By Technology: Top Load, Front Load

By Application: Residential, Commercial

By Geography: The global washing machines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Washing Machines Market Organizations Covered: Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Miele, Haier Group Corporation, Electrolux AB, GE Appliances, AEG, Tecnik, IFB, Baumatic, Kenmore, Maytag, Zanussi, Sharp Corporation, Candy, Hoover Company, ASKO, Dyson, Gorenje, Beko, Amana, Hisense Co. Ltd, Hitachi, Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

