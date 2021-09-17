Global Cybersecurity Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Cybersecurity Market 2021-2030

Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the cybersecurity market is expected to grow from $150.06 billion in 2020 to $156.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $240.59 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%. The rising scale of cyber threats is generating higher demand for cybersecurity solutions.

The cybersecurity market consists of sales of cybersecurity software and related services. Cybersecurity is a practice of protecting networks, computers, mobile devices, hardware, electronic systems, and data from digital or malicious attacks. It is also known as electronic information security and information technology security.

Trends In The Global Cybersecurity Market

Increasing government investments in cybersecurity solutions is a major trend shaping the growth of the cybersecurity industry. For instance, in October 2019, the UK government announced a multi-million investment project of $48 million (£36 million) to protect the country’s businesses from cyberattacks. This scheme combines the government’s partnership with leading tech firms such as ARM as a part of the government’s digital security by design initiative, which was backed previously by Microsoft and Google. The government funding will help to detect future threats and mitigate their effects including terrorism, financial extortion, and damaging established systems. Thus, increasing investments by governments globally are likely to create large avenues for expansion for the players operating in the cybersecurity market over the coming years.

Global Cybersecurity Market Segments:

The global cybersecurity market is further segmented based on solution, enterprise size, deployment type, end-use and geography.

By Solution: Network Security, Cloud Application Security, End-Point Security, Secure Web Gateway, Internet Security, Others

By Enterprise Size: Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

By Deployment Type: Cloud, On Premises

By End-Use: BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel And Transportation, Energy And Utilities, Others

By Geography: The global cybersecurity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Cybersecurity Market Organizations Covered: AVG Technologies NV, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, CyberArk, F5 Networks, FireEye, Forcepoint, Fortinet, F-Secure, IBM Corporation, Imperva, Juniper Networks, McAfee, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint, Qualys, Rapid7, RSA Security, Sophos, Splunk, Symantec, and Trend Micro.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

