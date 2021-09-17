Probiotic Yeast Market Expected to Reach $948.4 Million by 2030-Allied Market Research
EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for high nutritious human and animal food such as supplement and functional food and rise in concern about pet and human health are expected to garner the growth of the probiotic yeast market during forecast period. In addition, surge in consumer spending on premium and super premium food products, notably contributes toward the growth of the overall market.
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Probiotic Yeast Market by Form, Application, Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”
The probiotic yeast market size is estimated to reach $948.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Download Sample Copy with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12633
Probiotics are microorganisms can be used as dietary supplements to improve health. Probiotic yeast is a typical non-pathogenic strain of Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Due to the natural resistance of yeast to antibacterial antibiotics, probiotic yeast is considered the best probiotic. The use of probiotic yeast in animal feed can increase the digestibility of fiber, stimulate the production performance of animals, increase the production of meat, milk and eggs, which is beneficial to health. According to the Mysore Central Food Technology Research Institute (CFTRI), yeast-based probiotic products are used to reduce the toxicity of deadly fungi that are resistant to commonly used antifungal drugs. Antifungal drugs are everywhere, and the growing medicinal use of probiotic yeast has expanded the growth opportunities of the probiotic yeast market.
With the outbreak of COVID19, market demand for immune system enhancement products has increased. These products have stimulated the use of probiotics and should have a positive impact on the market.
As we all know, COVID19, as a bacteriophage, infects humans and certain species at the same time. bacterial. In the human microbiome. All major treatment options for COVID19 include drugs with antibacterial properties. The antibacterial effect of the drugs used ensures the elimination or inhibition of BB animalis ssp.lactis bacteria in the human host also makes it possible to use probiotics.
New trends such as organic food and prebiotics have forced manufacturers to develop new products that combine different active ingredients to combat gastrointestinal problems. The increasing popularity of dietary supplements among aging populations, pregnant women and children may increase the demand for probiotic yeast as a dietary supplement. Consumers are increasingly aware of the importance of gut microbiota in maintaining immunity and overall health. Probiotic dietary supplements are becoming more and more popular with consumers as an external source of intestinal flora. The increasing use of probiotic yeasts in animal feed to improve immunity to various diseases continues to drive the market growth. Increasing R&D on the therapeutic function of probiotic yeast is expected to drive market growth in the next few years.
According to the probiotic yeast market analysis, the probiotic yeast market is segmented on the basis of form, application, sales channel and region. On the basis of form, the market is categorized into powder and capsules. By application, it is segregated into nutrition and supplement, food and beverages and animal feed. Depending on sales channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).
In-depth analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Probiotic Yeast Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12633?reqfor=covid
On the basis of type, the capsules segment accounted for the around 19.5% share of the global probiotic yeast market share in 2020, and is expected to sustain its share throughout probiotic yeast market forecast period. Nutraceuticals industry has been increasingly using probiotic yeast owing to therapeutic and biotechnological potential of probiotic yeast. Probiotic yeast capsules through nutraceuticals are considerably demand by the end use customers, which is expected to garner the growth of probiotic yeast through capsules segment.
By sales channels, the online segment was valued at $58.1 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $278.3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.2%. Increase in adoption of various online portals in developing regions and rise in number of offers or discounts provided by these sites attract consumers to purchase probiotic based products through online sales channel. Moreover, online channels such as company websites and e-commerce sites have increased consumer reach, owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies.
According to the probiotic yeast market opportunities, the players operating in the probiotic yeast industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Alltech, AngelYeast Co., Ltd., Bronson, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S , Florastor, Jarrow Formulas, Lallemand Inc., Life-Space, Now Foods and Seeking Health .
Key findings of the study
The probiotic yeast market size was valued at $294.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $948.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.
By form, the capsules segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.
In 2020, depending on application, the nutrition and supplement segment was valued at $216.1 million, accounting for 73.5% of the global probiotic yeast market share.
In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent probiotic yeast market in North America, and is projected to reach $242.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.
Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12633
David Correa
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Probiotic Yeast Market by Form, Application, Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”
The probiotic yeast market size is estimated to reach $948.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Download Sample Copy with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12633
Probiotics are microorganisms can be used as dietary supplements to improve health. Probiotic yeast is a typical non-pathogenic strain of Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Due to the natural resistance of yeast to antibacterial antibiotics, probiotic yeast is considered the best probiotic. The use of probiotic yeast in animal feed can increase the digestibility of fiber, stimulate the production performance of animals, increase the production of meat, milk and eggs, which is beneficial to health. According to the Mysore Central Food Technology Research Institute (CFTRI), yeast-based probiotic products are used to reduce the toxicity of deadly fungi that are resistant to commonly used antifungal drugs. Antifungal drugs are everywhere, and the growing medicinal use of probiotic yeast has expanded the growth opportunities of the probiotic yeast market.
With the outbreak of COVID19, market demand for immune system enhancement products has increased. These products have stimulated the use of probiotics and should have a positive impact on the market.
As we all know, COVID19, as a bacteriophage, infects humans and certain species at the same time. bacterial. In the human microbiome. All major treatment options for COVID19 include drugs with antibacterial properties. The antibacterial effect of the drugs used ensures the elimination or inhibition of BB animalis ssp.lactis bacteria in the human host also makes it possible to use probiotics.
New trends such as organic food and prebiotics have forced manufacturers to develop new products that combine different active ingredients to combat gastrointestinal problems. The increasing popularity of dietary supplements among aging populations, pregnant women and children may increase the demand for probiotic yeast as a dietary supplement. Consumers are increasingly aware of the importance of gut microbiota in maintaining immunity and overall health. Probiotic dietary supplements are becoming more and more popular with consumers as an external source of intestinal flora. The increasing use of probiotic yeasts in animal feed to improve immunity to various diseases continues to drive the market growth. Increasing R&D on the therapeutic function of probiotic yeast is expected to drive market growth in the next few years.
According to the probiotic yeast market analysis, the probiotic yeast market is segmented on the basis of form, application, sales channel and region. On the basis of form, the market is categorized into powder and capsules. By application, it is segregated into nutrition and supplement, food and beverages and animal feed. Depending on sales channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).
In-depth analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Probiotic Yeast Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12633?reqfor=covid
On the basis of type, the capsules segment accounted for the around 19.5% share of the global probiotic yeast market share in 2020, and is expected to sustain its share throughout probiotic yeast market forecast period. Nutraceuticals industry has been increasingly using probiotic yeast owing to therapeutic and biotechnological potential of probiotic yeast. Probiotic yeast capsules through nutraceuticals are considerably demand by the end use customers, which is expected to garner the growth of probiotic yeast through capsules segment.
By sales channels, the online segment was valued at $58.1 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $278.3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.2%. Increase in adoption of various online portals in developing regions and rise in number of offers or discounts provided by these sites attract consumers to purchase probiotic based products through online sales channel. Moreover, online channels such as company websites and e-commerce sites have increased consumer reach, owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies.
According to the probiotic yeast market opportunities, the players operating in the probiotic yeast industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Alltech, AngelYeast Co., Ltd., Bronson, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S , Florastor, Jarrow Formulas, Lallemand Inc., Life-Space, Now Foods and Seeking Health .
Key findings of the study
The probiotic yeast market size was valued at $294.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $948.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.
By form, the capsules segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.
In 2020, depending on application, the nutrition and supplement segment was valued at $216.1 million, accounting for 73.5% of the global probiotic yeast market share.
In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent probiotic yeast market in North America, and is projected to reach $242.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.
Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12633
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn