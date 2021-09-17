Global Dry Eye Medication Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Dry Eye Medication Market 2021-2030

Dry Eye Medication Market: Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Dry Eye Medication Market: Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the dry eye medication market is expected to grow from $2.89 billion in 2015 to $3.24 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3%. The dry eye medication market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% to nearly $4.80 billion by 2025, and at a CAGR of 5.7% to $6.33 billion by 2030. Promising drugs under pipeline is expected to boost the dry eye disease market in the future.

The dry eye medication market consists of sales of dry eye drugs and other related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture dry eye medication (or drugs) used to treat dry eyes. The dry eye medication market covers drugs that are used in the treatment of diseases related to dry eyes, irritation, pain, and infection.

Trends In The Global Dry Eye Medication Market

Drug manufacturers are increasingly developing ophthalmic drugs with anti-inflammatory agents to improve treatments for dry-eye syndrome. Anti-inflammatory drugs are widely used for the treatment of the inflammation produced by the disease with the topical corticosteroid drops being the most common therapy. Corticosteroids can rapidly and effectively relieve the symptoms and signs of moderate or severe dry eye. However, prolonged usage of corticosteroids has been seen to produce side effects that include the risk of bacterial or fungal infection, elevated intraocular pressure and cataract formation. As a consequence, NSAIDs are increasingly being used as dry-eye treatment instead of steroids because of their non-severe side effects. For instance, Aciex Therapeutics, a US-based pharmaceutical company, is developing NSAIDs which decrease ocular discomfort. Moreover, development of combination therapies for the treatment of dry eye related diseases is an emerging trend in the dry-eye medication market. Combination therapy involves the use of more than one medication or drug to treat a disease. These combinational therapies reduce the frequency of administration of eye drops or drugs, and reduce the possibility of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) expression, choroidal neovascularization and inflammation.

Global Dry Eye Medication Market Segments:

The global dry eye medication market is further segmented based on prescription type, drug variation, type of product, distribution channel, distribution system and geography.

By Prescription Type: OTC Drugs, Prescription Drugs

By Drug Variation: Branded, Generic

By Type Of Product: Aqueous, Evaporative, Aqueous and Evaporative

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Eye Health Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

By Delivery System: Liquid, Gel, Ointment, Others

By Geography: The global dry eye medication market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American dry eye medication market accounts for the largest share in the global laptops market.

Dry Eye Medication Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dry eye medication market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global dry eye medication market, dry eye medication global market share, dry eye medication market players, dry eye medication global market segments and geographies, dry eye medication market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The dry eye medication market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Dry Eye Medication Market Organizations Covered: Allergan plc, Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

