Ophthalmic Perimeter Market to Reach $601 Million by 2030
Increase in innovations in ophthalmic perimeter products & rise in number of product approvals are the other factors that contribute toward growth of the marketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ophthalmic Perimeter Market size was valued at $379 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $601 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.
Ophthalmic perimeter is a medical device used to measure the visual fields of human eyes. Ophthalmic perimeter device is used to detect a patient’s blind spot by mapping & quantifying the visual field, particularly the extreme peripheral areas of visual field. The applications of ophthalmic perimeters include disability classification, visual competence assessment, eye disease diagnosis, and different types of eye screening tests. Moreover, it is used to detect various eye diseases and conditions such as cataract, glaucoma, dry eye, and other eye disorders. There are three types of ophthalmic perimeters available in market, which include static, kinetic, and combination.
Increase in incidence of ophthalmic disorders such as glaucoma, cataract, and other eye disorders; rise in expenditure for research & development activities for product innovations, surge in number of hospitals & ophthalmic clinics, rise in nonprofit organizations & introduction of ambulatory care centers are the major factors that boost the growth of the market. In addition, rise in geriatric population, which serves as a potential patient base—as aged people are more prone to eye diseases—notably contributes toward the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in government initiatives to control visual impairment and technological advancements in ophthalmic perimeter devices such as simplification of operating procedures, high-quality displays, and development of clear image processing & software for analysis augment the growth of the market. However, lack of access in underdeveloped countries is expected to restrain the growth of the ophthalmic perimeter market. Conversely, high growth potential in emerging markets is expected to be opportunistic for the market.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) was discovered in late December in Hubei province of Wuhan city in China. The disease is caused by a virus, namely, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is transmitted from humans to humans. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the ophthalmic perimeter devices production and import & export of finished goods, owing to lockdown in various COVID-19-affected countries and rise in number of healthcare workers falling ill during the pandemic, leading to short supply. Temporary disruptions of inputs or production might stress some companies, particularly those with inadequate liquidity. Moreover, delayed shipments & production schedules create financial problems for companies with heavy debts. This, in turn, has limited the impact of COVID-19 on the ophthalmic perimeter market.
The ophthalmic perimeter market is segmented into product, application, end user, and region.
On the basis of product, the market is categorized into static, kinetic, and combination. Presently, the static segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. The key factors such as effective usage of static ophthalmic perimeter for visual field testing in children with glaucoma and easy availability of static ophthalmic perimeters propel the growth of the segment. In addition, improvement in lifestyle, rise in prevalence of age-associated ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma and cataract, increase in number of ophthalmic perimeter manufacturers, and high adoption rate of advanced ophthalmic perimeter technologies fuel the growth of the market.
By end user, the market is segregated into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, and others. The ophthalmic clinics segment is anticipated to depict significant growth rate during the forecast period, due to rise in number of ophthalmic clinics showing an inclination toward advanced ophthalmic perimeter devices, surge in geriatric population (as this population is more prone to various ophthalmic diseases), rise in number of government initiatives to ensure prevention of ophthalmic diseases, and surge in number of ophthalmic clinics with availability of novel ophthalmic perimeter devices.
Key Findings Of The Study
• Based on product, the static segment held largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
• On the basis of application, the others segment held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
• On the basis of end user, the ophthalmic clinics segment held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
• Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
In 2020, North America accounted for the major share in the ophthalmic perimeter market, owing to surge in awareness among the population regarding early screening of cataract and glaucoma and easy availability of advanced ophthalmic devices and services along with the presence of skilled medical professionals. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of initiatives and enhanced investments from governments for the overall research and development of advanced ophthalmic perimeter devices and rise in number of medical device companies in emerging economies
