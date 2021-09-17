Burundian Foreign Ministry Receives Copy of Credentials of Qatari Ambassador

HE Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Republic of Burundi Ferdinand Bashikako received a copy of the credentials of HE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (non-resident) to the Republic of Burundi Hussain bin Ahmed Al Hamid.

HE Permanent Secretary wished HE Ambassador success in his work duties, and for the bilateral relations further development and growth.