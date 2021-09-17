Brooke Miller Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PRESCOTT VALLEY, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you wanting more out of life? Are you struggling to manage stress, anxiety, or work/life balance? Despite our best efforts, sometimes it feels impossible to get out of our own way, and advice from friends and family members only goes so far. If you’re feeling stuck and unable to reach your goals, perhaps it’s time to consider working with a therapist or coach who can help you rewire old patterns and create a life you truly love.

Brooke Miller is an experienced Psychotherapist and Holistic Life Coach. She founded Brooke Miller Coaching in 2012 with the mission to help her clients get unstuck and live their best lives.

“We are all creatures of habit, programmed by our unconscious core beliefs and reinforced by our automatic thoughts and behaviors. Creating our lives with intention requires that we change our habits of behavior and mind. Because we are social creatures, most of us will be more successful with external accountability and support to create the change we seek.”

Brooke says that while therapy and coaching are similar, there are differences. Therapy helps us address our wounds from the past and correct dysfunctional patterns that perpetuate depression, anxiety and the effects of trauma. Coaching is more future focused, and emphasizes specific results. As a licensed therapist and a certified coach, Brooke draws from both disciplines to support her clients wherever they are on their path of personal development.

“Through our work together, my clients get clarity, skills and accountability, and this encourages them to take action. With new action comes new results. When we see new results, we gain self-trust and the confidence to keep moving forward.”

Brooke’s own path of personal development started over a decade prior to opening her practice. As a therapy client and later, a coaching client, Brooke has continued to focus on the conscious creation of her own life. When she followed her dream to travel the world, she embarked on a journey of self-empowerment, and this cemented her purpose of helping others do the same.

“Embrace change, pursue what you truly desire and don’t let fear hold you back. Surround yourself with supportive people who encourage your growth and expansion. Believe that it is absolutely possible to create a life you love! I am here to help you to get there.”

About Brooke Miller Coaching

Brooke Miller Coaching is dedicated to empowering women to build stronger mental and physical health, relationships, finances and overall resilience. Brooke started in the mental health field 20 years ago and became a certified coach in 2012. Her extensive work with therapy clients across the lifespan has given her a unique perspective into human behavior and relationship dynamics, which gives her a breadth of experience and insight to draw from when supporting clients’ expansion. Brooke Miller Coaching is now available worldwide via telehealth.

Close Up Radio will feature Brooke Miller in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday, September 21st at 3:00pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno