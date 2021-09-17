Judy Cirullo of Grow Strong Teams to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People are an organization’s most important asset. Coaching can help team members be more agile and versatile. But when it comes to healthcare, coaching becomes a whole different ball game.

Healthcare practitioners are trained to work independently, think independently and make decisions independently.

How do you develop teams to be unified and interact in a way that supports culture while handling the day-to-day challenges?

Coach Judy Cirullo is the founder of Grow Strong Teams.

Grow Strong Teams is dedicated to helping healthcare leaders and their teams develop sustainable culture for lasting teams.

“Trust is the basic foundation for a functional team,” says Judy. You build trust through relationships, connection, listening to understand, sharing perspective, telling the truth, authenticity.”

Unfortunately, healthcare leaders inadvertently contribute to the daily stress their people experience. This can lead to distrust and thus impeding the connections and relationships that support the collaborative effort critical to the success of many healthcare teams.

As a seasoned clinician, Judy’s sweet spot is helping healthcare leaders build cohesive teams. Prior to launching Grow Strong Teams, Judy had been a physical therapist for 40 years, owning and operating four practices in four states. She sold her last practice in 2018 to pursue professional coaching full time and hasn’t looked back.

“I was frustrated watching my colleagues continue to struggle with building cohesive teams,” says Judy. “I wanted to take my experience with people and teams, my passion for helping others and help them navigate through daily challenges. Once they are able to see the opportunities and the path forward the stress and frustration reduces and the foundational element, trust begins to gain speed.

Cohesive, connected, high-performing teams are no accident. Effective teams are created and nurtured to be that way. That’s why sharing conversations that matter is essential. Judy teaches her clients how to reframe, refocus and redirect conversations to help people grow and solve problems.

“In healthcare, people are caring, giving, compassionate. These are marvelous qualities, but they can lead to burnout,” warns Judy. “When people understand their purpose, how they're unique and what people gain when they share it, it changes the dynamics of everything.”

Close Up Radio will feature Judy Cirullo in an interview with Jim Masters on September 21st at 2pm EDT and with Doug Llewelyn on September 28th at 3pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.growstrongteams.com