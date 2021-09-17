Rev. Kathryn Montie to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MADISON HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healing is necessary for the growth of the human spirit: if we don't heal, our souls will not grow.

According to Rev. Kathryn Montie, the key to healing is shifting perspective; it opens the door to allow our body to heal on its own.

Rev. Kathryn Montie is a Spiritualist Minister, Psychic Advisor, Spiritual Counselor, Medical Intuitive, Emotion Code Practitioner dedicated to empowering people through healing work.

As a Spiritualist Minister, Kathryn receives assistance from guides, teachers and angels.

Calming, accurate, truthful and reassuring, with over 30 years of experience, Kathryn guides her clients toward a new sense of direction and awareness, offering clarity and insight on major decisions involving love relationships, divorce, moving, job changes and health concerns.

“My life is my work,” says Kathryn. “I believe feel like I have a moral and ethical responsibility to my clients. Truth is truth. I try to heal with my words.”

Having gone through many life challenges and several healing experiences herself, Kathryn has acquired the skills and tools to genuinely make a difference in our world.

Kathryn’s mission is to bring clarity, purpose, and empowerment so that we may co-create the highest and best outcome for all concerned.

“As we grow, we increase the vibrational level of each and every person we work with and as every person increases their vibration, then the earth itself vibrates to a higher level,” says Kathryn. “it's very important that every person that we touch can vibrate a little higher.”

