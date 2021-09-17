St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief, False Info

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A404560

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802 222 4680

DATE/TIME: 09/16/21 @ approximately 0320 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1271 Berry Hill Rd Sheffield

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief, False Report to LEO

ACCUSED: Stacy Degreenio

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield VT

VICTIM: Cody Norway

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At the above date and time, Vermont State Troopers responded to a report of a

domestic assault. Troopers spoke to Stacy Degreenio at NVRH where she was being

treated for injuries. Degreenio advised she was attacked by a domestic partner

with a knife, sustaining defense wounds to her arm and face. Further

investigation revealed Degreenio falsely reported the domestic assault, and

sustained the injuries as a result of unlawfully entering Norway's residence and

damaging property. Degreenio was cited and released into Caledonia Superior

Criminal Court for 10/25/21 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of unlawful

trespass, unlawful mischief, and false report to a law enforcement officer.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/21 @0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia Superior Criminal Court

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.