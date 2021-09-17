Submit Release
News Search

There were 675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,273 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief, False Info

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A404560

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury                      

CONTACT#: 802 222 4680

DATE/TIME: 09/16/21 @ approximately 0320 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1271 Berry Hill Rd Sheffield

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief, False Report to LEO

ACCUSED: Stacy Degreenio                                            

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield VT

VICTIM: Cody Norway

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At the above date and time, Vermont State Troopers responded to a report of a

domestic assault. Troopers spoke to Stacy Degreenio at NVRH where she was being

treated for injuries. Degreenio advised she was attacked by a domestic partner

with a knife, sustaining defense wounds to her arm and face. Further

investigation revealed Degreenio falsely reported the domestic assault, and

sustained the injuries as a result of unlawfully entering Norway's residence and

damaging property. Degreenio was cited and released into Caledonia Superior

Criminal Court for 10/25/21 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of unlawful

trespass, unlawful mischief, and false report to a law enforcement officer.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/21 @0800 hours            

COURT: Caledonia Superior Criminal Court

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief, False Info

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.