St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief, False Info
CASE#: 21A404560
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802 222 4680
DATE/TIME: 09/16/21 @ approximately 0320 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1271 Berry Hill Rd Sheffield
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief, False Report to LEO
ACCUSED: Stacy Degreenio
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield VT
VICTIM: Cody Norway
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At the above date and time, Vermont State Troopers responded to a report of a
domestic assault. Troopers spoke to Stacy Degreenio at NVRH where she was being
treated for injuries. Degreenio advised she was attacked by a domestic partner
with a knife, sustaining defense wounds to her arm and face. Further
investigation revealed Degreenio falsely reported the domestic assault, and
sustained the injuries as a result of unlawfully entering Norway's residence and
damaging property. Degreenio was cited and released into Caledonia Superior
Criminal Court for 10/25/21 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of unlawful
trespass, unlawful mischief, and false report to a law enforcement officer.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/21 @0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia Superior Criminal Court
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
