Susan Shirley of Global View Leadership to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The events of the past 18 months highlight the interconnectedness of the global economy. Businesses headquartered all over the world operate internationally every day and business leaders need to manage themselves and their teams with cultural competence. Without cultural understanding, teams are less effective, communication takes longer, and more mistakes are made. That’s why turning to a highly qualified experienced Executive Coach to help you navigate these complexities can be the optimal solution to help global businesses embrace the cultural diversity required for a truly global enterprise.

Susan Shirley is an International Coach Federation Associate Certified Coach and Founder and President of Global View Leadership, a coaching and training practice focused on cross-cultural leadership development.

Susan coaches leaders and teams to help them communicate effectively and confidently together and to recognize communication barriers. Teams are most effective when every member of the team is working toward shared goals, understands their place in reaching them, and is comfortable enough to engage in open dialogue about how to get there. Establishing trust and engaging in conflict may look very different to team members from different cultures, and both trust and constructive conflict are essential for building strong teams. Leaders must examine their own cultural and personal preferences and explicitly look for ways they may need to adapt to make sure all team members are included and valued. Coaching is uniquely effective in helping leaders when different cultures, backgrounds and environments require an individual approach.

“Most of my clients work in environments where they are outside their culture – either working outside their home country or working in an international company where the organizational culture is different from the local culture. I help them work together to design a team culture that works for them.”

Susan began her career in international development in Egypt. After several years working in international project management, she pivoted to training and professional development, which led her to cross-cultural leadership coaching. Recognizing that the way we conduct business in our home country does not necessarily work well in other environments and that companies miss opportunities to draw on valuable staff based in their field offices, this became the major focus of her work. A globetrotter who has traveled to over fifty countries and lived in seven, what she does is help leaders build successful organizations through effective cross-cultural communication.

Susan feels fortunate that she can draw on her own personal life experiences as she partners with clients from all over the world to design the tools they need to create cohesive multicultural teams.

“I partner with my clients to design the tools necessary to be an effective part of a multicultural team. I’m committed to making sure cultural differences are never what keeps someone from success.”

Susan is facilitating a two-hour virtual course called “The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Multicultural Team” on October 28, 2021. For more information about this course or about cross-cultural leadership coaching, visit www.globalviewleadership.com

