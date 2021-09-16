Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun): 4000 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 16, 2021, in the 4000 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

At approximately 4:20 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency. The suspect assaulted the victim then fled the scene without obtaining any property.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/hiCvhOgbpNg

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.