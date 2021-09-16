Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 5300 Block of 43rd Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 16, 2021, in the 5300 block of 43rd Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:35 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/qpCqr2g4-ts

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.