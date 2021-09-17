Signature Auto Group Florida Announces Launch of Exclusive Car Lease Exit Program

The lease exit program was set up to address the vehicle shortage due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Signature Auto Group Florida is pleased to announce the launch of its game-changing car lease exit program Signature Auto Group is a trusted car leasing company, recognized with an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau. For the past 15 years, the company has been serving clients in the New York and tri-state areas to support customers in enjoying life to the fullest and finding the vehicles of their dreams.Today, Signature Auto Group Florida is unveiling its car lease exit program – a game-changer in the car leasing industry. The program is designed to help people avoid all future lease payments by being bought out of their existing car leases."There is quite a significant shortage of vehicles due to the ongoing global pandemic, so people's car leases are worth more while used car prices have skyrocketed," says a spokesperson for Signature Auto Group Florida. "This is the ultimate time to step into a new vehicle and we are here to help guide you through the entire process. Simply contact us to discuss our exclusive car lease exit program – today."For those who exit their lease and move into a new lease on any make & model with Signature Auto Group Florida, there are deep discounts available.