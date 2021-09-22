Eleonor Marklund: Legendary Entrepreneur Takes Over Inspire Magazine
Acclaimed Spiritual Coach and Publisher Extends her Entrepreneurial Arms Once AgainNEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES , September 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspire Magazine, Founded in 2009, is the premier spirituality and wellness magazine located in the Nordic region. Eleonor Amora Marklund, one of Sweden’s and Nordic regions' most accomplished and successful entrepreneurs, has taken over as Inspire’s new Owner and CEO.
In recent years, spirituality has quickly climbed to the top as one of the most desired services. Eleonor, as one of today's most decorated spiritual coaches, simply started off by helping her clients achieve wealth, health, and sovereignty through her luxury spiritual modality. That was just the start. Eleonor’s success quickly caught fire and began expanding far and wide.
As Eleonor began seeing the need for spiritual encouragement, motivation, and support, she used these needs as catalysts to create House of Sovereignty and later become a best-selling author of more than 10 books such as Arise, and is set to release her upcoming book Stormborn on September 24th. She founded her publishing and media arms to teach and support budding authors to successfully use their voices and stories to build an inspiring legacy.
Now, after achieving such great success as a coach, publisher, and author, Eleonor is expanding her arms once again. In the coming months, Eleonor will be re-launching Inspire Magazine as its new Owner and CEO. Currently sold across Sweden, Norway, and Finland, as well as available digitally on Readly, as its new owner, Eleonor wants Inspire to be the spiritual and health guide for body, mind and soul. She aims to elevate its current readers to levels they haven’t seen and for new readers to feel welcomed and find the help and support they need. Inspire will fill readers with inspiration on how to live a joyful life through stories, interviews, in-depth reports on health, spirituality, personal development, and so much more.
Not only as one of Sweden’s most successful entrepreneurs, but the entire Nordic region, Eleonor’s true goal is to help individuals reach their full potential and achieve their dreams just as she has.
