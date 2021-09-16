Governor Ron DeSantis Highlights Statewide Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Success

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was at Broward Health to highlight progress made in Florida through efforts to expand access to live-saving monoclonal antibody treatments. Florida has 25 state-run monoclonal antibody treatment sites.

Since opening the first state monoclonal antibody site in Florida on August 12th, our state has experienced a more than 50% decrease in hospital admissions. Additionally, there has been a decline in hospital census for 24 consecutive days and COVID-like emergency room visits are down to the lowest point in nearly two months.

Micha Siegel, a Boca Raton resident who has received monoclonal antibodies, said, “Three weeks ago, I was fully vaccinated, had a family birthday party at my house, and we all ended up getting sick. I was sick for about two or three days before I got the treatment. The symptoms were… severe headaches, head congestion, colds, low-grade fever, and about 24 hours after [the treatment], it was basically gone. I think [monoclonals] are a great opportunity for everybody to know about whether you were vaccinated or not.”

President and CEO of Broward Health Shane Strum said, “As the world celebrated the arrival of the long awaited COVID-19 vaccine, another weapon in our arsenal against COVID became available. So, missing the spotlight shared by its vaccine counterpart, the monoclonal antibodies began being infused into recently diagnosed patients [and] really began to show a difference. As an early adopter [of] the therapy here at Broward Health, we actually started back on December 14th, and we really started to see the benefits of the treatments. Governor DeSantis took so much time to listen to our doctors, our nurses, our clinicians, spent a lot of time with our staff, to hear the [patient] stories and get a better understanding of what we’re actually doing here at Broward Health.”

Broward Health Medical Director of Ambulatory Services, Dr. Aldo Calvo said, “Thank you, Governor, for really putting a spotlight on a state and national level regarding the value of monoclonal antibodies. The way monoclonal antibodies work is through injecting the neutralizing antibodies and boosting the immunity of those patients with mild to moderate symptoms right away.”

Previously opened State of Florida sites are located at:

Alachua County Fellowship Church 16916 Northwest U.S. Highway 441 High Springs, Florida 32643 Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Bay County Bay County Fairgrounds 2230 East 15th Street Panama City, Florida 32405 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Brevard County Kiwanis Island Park 951 Kiwanis Island Park Road Merritt Island, Florida 32952 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Broward County C.B. Smith Park 900 North Flamingo Road Pembroke Pines, Florida 33028 Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Charlotte County Tringali Community Center 3460 North Access Road Englewood, Florida 34224 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Collier County Old Dollar General 1500 Lake Trafford Road Immokalee, Florida 34142 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Duval County Jacksonville Public Library 304 North Main Street Jacksonville, Florida 32202 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Escambia County Bayview Community Center 2001 East Lloyd Street Pensacola, Florida 32503 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Flagler County Daytona State College Building 3 3000 Palm Coast Parkway Southeast Palm Coast, Florida 32137 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Highlands County Highlands County Agri-Civic Center 4509 George Boulevard Sebring, Florida 33875 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Hillsborough County Kings Forest Park 8008 East Chelsea Street Tampa, Florida 33610 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Lee County Old Bonita Springs Library 26876 Pine Avenue Bonita Springs, Florida 34135 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Leon County Vacant Sears 1500 Apalachee Parkway Tallahassee, Florida 32301 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Manatee County Manatee Memorial Hospital Complex 206 2nd Street East Bradenton, Florida 34208 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Miami-Dade County Tropical Park 7900 Southwest 40 Street Miami, Florida 33155 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Okaloosa County Northwest Florida Fairgrounds 1958 Lewis Turner Boulevard Fort Walton Beach, Florida 32547 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Orange County Camping World Stadium 1 Citrus Bowl Place Orlando, Florida 32805 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Osceola County St. Cloud Community Center 3101 17th Street St. Cloud, Florida 34769 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Palm Beach County West Gate Park 3691 Oswego Avenue West Palm Beach, Florida 33409 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Pasco County Fasano Center 11611 Denton Avenue Hudson, Florida 34667 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Pinellas County Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 409 South Old Coachman Road Clearwater, Florida 33765 Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Polk County Church at the Mall 1010 East Memorial Boulevard Lakeland, Florida 33801 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

St. Lucie County Havert L. Fenn Center 2000 Virginia Avenue Fort Pierce, Florida 34982 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sumter County Barnstorm Theater 2720 Brownwood Boulevard The Villages, Florida 32163 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Volusia County Ormond Beach Senior Center 351 Andrews Street Ormond Beach, Florida 32174 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

To find locations to receive monoclonal antibody treatments around the entire state, please visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.

