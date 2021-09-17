Updated with Video Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 1600 Block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 4:09 pm, the victim was sitting inside of their vehicle at the listed location. The suspect approached and brandished a knife while demanding the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/yxjAWD5Ky4U

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.