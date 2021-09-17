Migraine Pipeline Space Brims with Novel Emerging Therapies with Over 30 Pharma Players Working in the Domain |DelveInsight  

The Migraine Pipeline landscape is robust and fueled with new therapies which hold the promise to change the migraine treatment regimen in coming years.

DelveInsight's 'Migraine Pipeline Insights' report offers comprehensive coverage of the emerging Migraine therapies in different stages of clinical trials from pre-clinical till a late-end stage, along with dormant, inactive and abandoned drugs agents.

The Migraine Pipeline report offers a complete view of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space and opportunities along with the hurdles across the Migraine Pipeline domain.

Some of the key highlights from the Migraine Pipeline report:

The Migraine Pipeline report offers a rich analysis of 30+ key players and 30+ key therapies.

key players and key therapies. Migraine pipeline comprises therapies in different stages of the clinical phase such as include Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Company, Allodynic Therapeutics, Trevena, AEON Biopharma, Sosei Heptares, Vaxxinity, Pulmatrix, Pear Therapeutics, BetterLife Pharma, and others, with many others expected to enter the Migraine market in the coming next decade.

and others, with many others expected to enter the Migraine market in the coming next decade. Some of the key companies engaged in strengthening the Migraine Pipeline are Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Allodynic Therapeutics, Vaxxinity, AbbVie, Pulmatrix, AEON Biopharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Trevena, Xoc Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaleads, Pear Therapeutics, among others.

among others. In June 2021, Sosei Group Corporation announced the initiation of Phase I clinical study of HTL0022562 (also known as BHV3100), a novel, small-molecule CGRP receptor antagonist, for the treatment of migraine. (NCT04941989)

In March 2021, AbbVie announced that the US FDA accepted a new drug application (NDA) for atogepant for the preventive treatment of Migraines. The NDA approval was supported by data from a pivotal Phase III ADVANCE clinical trial, a pivotal Phase IIb/III study, and a Phase III long-term safety study.

clinical trial, a pivotal Phase IIb/III study, and a Phase III long-term safety study. In March 2021, Biohaven Pharmaceutical enrolled the first subject in Phase II/III clinical trial of oral zavegepant for the preventive treatment of migraine (NCT04804033).

Migraine is a medical condition that causes severe, recurring headaches and other symptoms such as tingling sensations, flashing lights, weird sounds, and blurred or lost vision. The condition has no cure; however, treatments are available, including pain relief over-the-counter (OTC) drugs.

Migraine Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA Zavegepant Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Phase III Calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists Oral/Intranasal STS-101 Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Phase III Serotonin 1B receptor agonists Intranasal Atogepant AbbVie Preregistration Calcitonin gene-related peptide antagonists Oral LY-3451838 Eli Lilly and Company Phase II Pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide receptor antagonists Intravenous ALLOD 2 Allodynic Therapeutics Phase II/III Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors Oral TRV-250 Trevena Phase II Opioid delta receptor agonists Subcutaneous Prabotulinumtoxin A AEON Biopharma Phase II Acetylcholine inhibitors Intramuscular HTL 0022562 Sosei Heptares Phase I Calcitonin gene-related peptide antagonists Subcutaneous UB 313 Vaxxinity Preclinical Calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists NA

Migraine Therapeutic Assessment

The Migraine Pipeline report lays down complete insights into active Migraine emerging therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

By Route of Administration

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

By Mechanism of Action

Calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists

Serotonin 1B receptor agonists

Pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide receptor antagonists

Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors

Opioid delta receptor agonists

Acetylcholine inhibitors

By Targets

Calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor

Serotonin 1B receptor

Pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide receptor

Cyclo-oxygenase 2

Opioid delta receptor

Acetylcholine

Scope of the Migraine Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Company, Allodynic Therapeutics, Trevena, AEON Biopharma, Sosei Heptares, Vaxxinity, Pulmatrix, Pear Therapeutics, BetterLife Pharma, and others.

Key Migraine Pipeline Therapies: Zavegepant, STS-101, Atogepant, LY-3451838, ALLOD 2, TRV-250, Prabotulinumtoxin A, HTL 0022562, UB 313, PUR-3100, TD 0148A, and others.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Migraine Disease Overview 3 Migraine Pipeline Outlook 4 Comparative Analysis 5 Migraine Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage 6 Migraine Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7 Migraine Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8 Migraine Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9 Migraine Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage 10 Migraine Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 11 Migraine – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 12 In-depth Commercial Assessment 13 Migraine Collaboration Deals 14 Migraine Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 15 Inactive Migraine Pipeline Products 16 Migraine Key Companies 17 Migraine- Unmet Needs 18 Migraine Market Drivers and Barriers 19 Migraine- Future Perspectives and Conclusion 20 Appendix 21 Report Methodology 22 Consulting Services 23 Disclaimer 24 About DelveInsight

