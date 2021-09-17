Submit Release
Migraine Pipeline Space Brims with Novel Emerging Therapies with Over 30 Pharma Players Working in the Domain |DelveInsight  

The Migraine Pipeline landscape is robust and fueled with new therapies which hold the promise to change the migraine treatment regimen in coming years.

The Migraine Pipeline landscape is robust and fueled with new therapies which hold the promise to change the migraine treatment regimen in coming years.

DelveInsight's 'Migraine Pipeline Insights' report offers comprehensive coverage of the emerging Migraine therapies in different stages of clinical trials from pre-clinical till a late-end stage, along with dormant, inactive and abandoned drugs agents. 

The Migraine Pipeline report offers a complete view of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space and opportunities along with the hurdles across the Migraine Pipeline domain.

Some of the key highlights from the Migraine Pipeline report:

  • The Migraine Pipeline report offers a rich analysis of 30+ key players and 30+ key therapies.
  • Migraine pipeline comprises therapies in different stages of the clinical phase such as include Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Company, Allodynic Therapeutics, Trevena, AEON Biopharma, Sosei Heptares, Vaxxinity, Pulmatrix, Pear Therapeutics, BetterLife Pharma, and others, with many others expected to enter the Migraine market in the coming next decade. 
  • Some of the key companies engaged in strengthening the Migraine Pipeline are  Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Allodynic Therapeutics, Vaxxinity, AbbVie, Pulmatrix, AEON Biopharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Trevena, Xoc Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaleads, Pear Therapeutics, among others. 
  • In June 2021, Sosei Group Corporation announced the initiation of Phase I clinical study of HTL0022562 (also known as BHV3100), a novel, small-molecule CGRP receptor antagonist, for the treatment of migraine. (NCT04941989)
  • In March 2021, AbbVie announced that the US FDA accepted a new drug application (NDA) for atogepant for the preventive treatment of Migraines. The NDA approval was supported by data from a pivotal Phase III ADVANCE clinical trial, a pivotal Phase IIb/III study, and a Phase III long-term safety study.
  • In March 2021, Biohaven Pharmaceutical enrolled the first subject in Phase II/III clinical trial of oral zavegepant for the preventive treatment of migraine (NCT04804033).

Migraine is a medical condition that causes severe, recurring headaches and other symptoms such as tingling sensations, flashing lights, weird sounds, and blurred or lost vision. The condition has no cure; however, treatments are available, including pain relief over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. 

Migraine Pipeline Drugs 

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA
Zavegepant Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Phase III Calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists Oral/Intranasal
STS-101 Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Phase III Serotonin 1B receptor agonists Intranasal
Atogepant AbbVie Preregistration Calcitonin gene-related peptide antagonists Oral
LY-3451838 Eli Lilly and Company Phase II Pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide receptor antagonists Intravenous
ALLOD 2 Allodynic Therapeutics Phase II/III Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors Oral
TRV-250 Trevena Phase II Opioid delta receptor agonists Subcutaneous
Prabotulinumtoxin A AEON Biopharma Phase II Acetylcholine inhibitors Intramuscular
HTL 0022562 Sosei Heptares Phase I Calcitonin gene-related peptide antagonists Subcutaneous
UB 313 Vaxxinity Preclinical Calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists NA

Migraine Therapeutic Assessment 

The Migraine Pipeline report lays down complete insights into active Migraine emerging therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

  • Mono
  • Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery 
  • Pre-clinical
  • IND
  • Phase I
  • Phase II
  • Phase III
  • Pre-registration

By Molecule Type 

  • Vaccines
  • Monoclonal Antibody
  • Peptides
  • Polymer
  • Small molecule

By Route of Administration

  • Intramuscular
  • Intranasal
  • Oral
  • Subcutaneous
  • Intravenous

By Mechanism of Action

  • Calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists
  • Serotonin 1B receptor agonists
  • Pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide receptor antagonists
  • Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors
  • Opioid delta receptor agonists
  • Acetylcholine inhibitors

By Targets

  • Calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor
  • Serotonin 1B receptor
  • Pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide receptor
  • Cyclo-oxygenase 2
  • Opioid delta receptor
  • Acetylcholine

Scope of the Migraine Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global
Key Players: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Company, Allodynic Therapeutics, Trevena, AEON Biopharma, Sosei Heptares, Vaxxinity, Pulmatrix, Pear Therapeutics, BetterLife Pharma, and others. 
Key Migraine Pipeline Therapies: Zavegepant, STS-101, Atogepant, LY-3451838, ALLOD 2, TRV-250, Prabotulinumtoxin A, HTL 0022562, UB 313, PUR-3100, TD 0148A, and others. 

Table of Contents 

1 Report Introduction
2 Migraine Disease Overview
3 Migraine Pipeline Outlook
4  Comparative Analysis
5 Migraine Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage
6 Migraine Late Stage Products (Phase III)
7 Migraine Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
8 Migraine Early Stage Products (Phase I)
9 Migraine Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage
10 Migraine Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
11 Migraine – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
12 In-depth Commercial Assessment
13 Migraine Collaboration Deals
14 Migraine Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis
15 Inactive Migraine Pipeline Products 
16 Migraine Key Companies
17 Migraine- Unmet Needs
18 Migraine Market Drivers and Barriers
19 Migraine- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
20 Appendix
21  Report Methodology
22 Consulting Services
23 Disclaimer
24 About DelveInsight

