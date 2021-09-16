Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Close Ports Of Entry

September 16, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Biden Administration reversed their decision to close ports of entry after a massive influx of migrants arrived at the Texas border: "Six hours after U.S. Customs and Border Protection requested help from Texas to close ports of entry and secure the border, the Biden Administration has now flip-flopped to a different strategy that abandons border security and instead makes it easier for people to cross illegally and for cartels to exploit the border. The Biden Administration is in complete disarray and is handling the border crisis as badly as the evacuation from Afghanistan. I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to maintain their presence at and around ports of entry to deter crossings."