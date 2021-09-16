Submit Release
News Search

There were 665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,270 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Close Ports Of Entry

September 16, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Biden Administration reversed their decision to close ports of entry after a massive influx of migrants arrived at the Texas border:   "Six hours after U.S. Customs and Border Protection requested help from Texas to close ports of entry and secure the border, the Biden Administration has now flip-flopped to a different strategy that abandons border security and instead makes it easier for people to cross illegally and for cartels to exploit the border. The Biden Administration is in complete disarray and is handling the border crisis as badly as the evacuation from Afghanistan. I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to maintain their presence at and around ports of entry to deter crossings."  

You just read:

Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Close Ports Of Entry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.