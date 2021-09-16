Fire restrictions lifted in most of Southwest Idaho

With cooler temperatures and chances of precipitation increasing over the next few weeks, local land management agencies lifted Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in all zones of the Payette Fire Restrictions Area on Sept. 15, and restrictions will be lifted in all zones of the Boise Fire Restriction Area effective 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 17.

The restrictions were put into effect in mid-July when fire danger and burning conditions were unusually high. Recent storms have brought moisture with much cooler temperatures to the area, and with the days getting shorter, fire conditions have moderated.

Lifting the restrictions means the public is free to build a campfire, use a charcoal barbecue, or smoke outside of designated campgrounds and recreation sites. However, fire managers would like to remind the public that the accidental start of a wildfire can still be devastating. Be alert and be aware. Follow these tips to help prevent wildfire:

NEVER leave a campfire unattended.

Keep water, dirt and a shovel near your fire at all times.

Make sure your fire is dead out and cold to the touch before you leave it.

Never use fireworks, exploding targets or tracer rounds on or near public land.

The BLM Fire Prevention Order remains in effect for all BLM-managed lands within Idaho. This order prohibits discharging, using or possessing fireworks, discharging a firearm using incendiary, steel core or tracer ammunition, or burning, igniting or causing to burn explosive material, including exploding targets.

Fire restrictions are being lifted but burn bans may still be in place in some areas. Fire Restrictions and burn bans address different types of activities. Burn bans pertain to controlled burning activities such as debris burning, slash burning, or agricultural burning, for which a fire safety burn permit from IDL is required. Visit http://burnpermits.idaho.gov/ for more information.

For more information on wildfire prevention, up-to-date fire information and resources on becoming Firewise, visit: www.idahofireinfo.com.