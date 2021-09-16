Belluck & Fox Shares Information On Asbestos And Mesothelioma

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York based law firm Belluck & Fox is reaching out to the wider community to share information about asbestos and mesothelioma, a cancer caused by asbestos, in honor of the National Mesothelioma Awareness Day (26th of September). The law firm’s dedication to securing maximum compensation for mesothelioma victims and their families has made them a national name in asbestos litigation.

As the firm notes, Mesothelioma is a rare asbestos cancer that most frequently affects veterans, industrial workers, construction workers, shipyard workers and those who have worked in manufacturing. More than 3,000 people are diagnosed with this form of cancer each year in the United States.

It is an unfortunate truth that companies that produced and sold asbestos products fully knew about the dangers of asbestos and that they were putting workers and everyone else exposed to asbestos at risk for mesothelioma and other diseases. Despite this, these companies failed to warn people about the dangers of their products. Belluck and Fox shares that if anyone has been diagnosed with mesothelioma or another asbestos-related disease (such as lung cancer), they may be entitled to compensation from these companies.

A representative for the law firm says, “Mesothelioma is no laughing matter. It is a severe and serious disease that ruins lives. In fact, there have been several famous asbestos deaths. What makes asbestos even more dangerous is the fact that any asbestos that is inhaled or ingested as microscopic fibers can stay lodged in the mesothelium tissue lining the lungs, chest cavity, abdominal cavity and other organs for years, causing scarring and irritation, before they develop into mesothelioma. In fact, a person may not develop mesothelioma until 60 years after they were originally exposed to asbestos. Given how dangerous it is, asbestos should really have been completely outlawed, but not only does it still still continue to be used, the companies manufacturing products that contain asbestos in them don’t even go through the trouble of warning customers about it.”

The representative adds, “You or your loved one shouldn’t suffer for these companies’ greed and foolishness, and that’s where we come in. Belluck and Fox is here to fight for your rights and ensure that you get the full compensation that you deserve for anything you may have suffered due to asbestos.”

Belluck and Fox’s dedication to providing unparalleled legal services to victims of mesothelioma and other asbestos-induced issues has made them famous across the country. This is reflected in the law firm’s online reviews as well. Joy W says in their top-rated Google review, “Kristina Georgiou is wonderful! She is all I would ever want in an attorney. She responds to emails rapidly with complete and clear information. She is working diligently on my case and keeps me up to date with her progress. She is professional, respectful and compassionate. Kristina has been supportive and encouraging, and I am so grateful that she is working on my behalf. I recommend Kristina wholeheartedly, without reservation.”

In another review, Terri Wood writes, “Richard White and the staff at Belluck and Fox were caring, compassionate and respectful to both my father and my family during a very difficult time. They explained everything to my father, who was elderly, in an easy to comprehend and professional manner. In particular, Richard was exceptionally patient with Dad. Both Richard and the organization were quick to respond to questions and thorough in their investigations and preparation, and I would highly, highly, recommend this firm for any questions related to Mesothelioma, or for that matter anything. They took us through the whole process efficiently, effectively and painlessly, and made the transition after my dad's passing seamless. I have nothing but thanks and praise for this firm, and in particular Richard White.”

Belluck and Fox emphasize that anyone who wants help in pursuing asbestos litigation should feel free to get in touch with their team, either via email or phone or through the contact portal on the law firm’s website. The website similarly offers many pertinent details about Belluck and Fox for those who are interested in learning additional information about their services and their history in the field of asbestos litigation. The law firm also maintains a social media presence on several platforms.

