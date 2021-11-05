The Advocate is Urging a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Wyoming to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation That Might Exceed $100,000 if They Had Significant Navy Asbestos Exposure

'The Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Wyoming to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if before 1982 they had navy asbestos exposure."” — Wyoming US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wyoming US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer anywhere in Wyoming to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if before 1982 they had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. A financial compensation for a Navy Veteran like this might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and the claim does not involve suing the navy. In addition to qualify it does not matter in the Veteran smoked cigarettes.

What does matter is the Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer and who had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago in the navy can recall at least some of the specifics of how, where and when they had asbestos exposure on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. www.karstvonoiste.com/

"Most Navy Veterans or people who develop lung cancer-who had substantial exposure to asbestos decades ago in the navy or at work do not realize the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for then too. If the person-we have just described sounds like your husband or dad in Wyoming or anywhere in the nation-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 so at a minimum-you can learn about potential compensation for your loved one."



The Wyoming US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Cheyenne, Casper, Laramie, Gillette, Jackson Hole. Rock Springs or anywhere in Wyoming. https://Wyoming.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Wyoming include US Navy Veterans, workers at one of Wyoming’s power plants, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, pulp and paper mill workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or miners. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about lung cancer and asbestos exposure please review the following website: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_ effects_asbestos.html.