Fish and Game hosting virtual public meeting on Sept. 22 to discuss Priest Lake cold-water bypass

Staff from the Idaho Fish and Game Panhandle Region, along with a private contractor, will share information from a new study that was done to assess the feasibility of a cold-water bypass in Priest Lake aimed at improving trout habitat and fishing in Priest River. The meeting will be held online on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. PDT. Registration is required for the event. Click here to register.

For parts of most summers, Priest River is too warm for native fish species like westslope cutthroat trout and bull trout to thrive. The stream is classified as water quality impaired due to temperature. Historical stocking of rainbow trout proved unsuccessful in improving the fishery, attributed to summer water temperatures that climbed above 70°F.

Fish and Game is examining the potential for a cold-water bypass project to enhance trout habitat and fishing opportunity in Priest River by providing cold water from Priest Lake to the river. For more on the concept, click here.

Anglers and other members of the community who are interested in learning more about this potential project are encouraged to attend the live event on Sept. 22.

Fish and Game staff will provide background information about the project being considered, followed by a presentation from a private contractor who will share results from a recently completed limnology and water quality study in Priest Lake and the Priest River.

The study was done to further examine the feasibility of implementing a cold-water bypass to benefit the Priest River fishery.

The presentations will be followed by a question-and-answer session where Fish and Game staff and the private contractor will spend time answering questions received from the public during the meeting.

For those who are unable to attend the live event, the meeting will be recorded and posted on the Fish and Game website for later viewing.

For more information, contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414.

