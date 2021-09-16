Submit Release
News Search

There were 675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,271 in the last 365 days.

DOT News Release: Likelike Highway closed nightly for lighting repairs in the Wilson tunnel beginning Sept. 21

Posted on Sep 16, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT), Highways Division, notifies Oahu motorists of full closures of the Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction and Honolulu-bound direction, for lighting repairs in the Wilson Tunnel. Closures are scheduled in the weeks of Sept. 20, 2021, and Sept. 27, 2021, during overnight hours. Roadwork details are as follows.

Kaneohe-bound direction

Full closure of Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and Kahekili Highway. The H-3 Freeway onramp and the Kahekili Highway onramp to Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction will also be closed.

  • Closure will occur on Tuesday night, Sept. 21, through Friday morning, Sept. 24, nightly, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Closure will occur on Tuesday night, Sept. 28, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Honolulu-bound direction Full closure of Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kahekili Highway and the Wilson Tunnel. The westbound H-3 Freeway/Pearl Harbor offramp will also be closed.

  • Closure will occur on Wednesday night, Sept. 29, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

During working hours, motorists will be detoured to the Pali Highway and H-3 Freeway as alternate routes. Motorists are reminded to follow all signage posted through the work zone area. Police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. TheBus and First responders have been notified of the closures and will not be allowed through. Roadwork is weather permitting.

###

You just read:

DOT News Release: Likelike Highway closed nightly for lighting repairs in the Wilson tunnel beginning Sept. 21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.