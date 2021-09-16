Two-Pounds of Fentanyl Seized in Undercover Shelby County Investigation

CORDOVA – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, with the support of Homeland Security Investigation – Memphis Office, has resulted in the seizure of a large amount of fentanyl, likely saving countless lives.

“Last year, Tennessee experienced a significant increase in overdose deaths. Fentanyl or fentanyl in combination with other drugs was the primary culprit responsible for those deaths,” said Darryl Richardson, TBI Assistant Director, Drug Investigation Division. “The health and safety of our Tennessee communities is a top priority for TBI, which is why we work tirelessly with our district attorney offices and local and federal partners to target drug traffickers such as this.”

Wednesday, as part of an investigation that began in August, TBI agents along with the Narcotic’s Unit with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home of an individual suspected of selling large amounts of fentanyl in Shelby County. The home is located in the 1200 block of Breezy Valley Drive in Cordova. During the search, two-pounds of fentanyl, additional unknown white powder, a weapon, and cash were seized. The estimated street value of two-pounds of fentanyl is estimated at $110,000.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with agents from the TBI and the Memphis Homeland Security Investigation office,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. “By working together, we are able to make a larger impact and remove these dangerous drugs from our community streets.”

Following the execution of the search warrant, TBI agents arrested Darius Harshaw (DOB: 9/3/86) on counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail on $150,000 bond.