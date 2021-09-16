Game and Fish lifts fire ban on commission-owned lands in Park County

Cody - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has lifted the fire ban on Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands within Park County. At this time, fire bans continue in the other counties within the Big Horn Basin.

Game and Fish implemented the fire ban in August to coincide with a county-wide fire ban in an effort to protect resources and property.

Conditions are still very dry and sports persons are urged to use extreme caution when using campfires and grills. To view statewide fire ban information, visit wgfd.wyo.gov.

- WGFD -