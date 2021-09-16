Join TDCI for the “How to Make Your Earnings Work for You - Through Retirement” Virtual Event and Build Your Financial Foundation

NASHVILLE —The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Securities Division is partnering with the Investor Protection Trust and PBS Books to produce the “How to Make Your Earnings Work for You - Through Retirement” virtual event that will livestream on TDCI’s Facebook page on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET.

“How to Make Your Earnings Work for You - Through Retirement,” explores ways to ensure that the money you earn today will cover your expenses later in life. Whether you are new to the workforce or close to embracing retirement, it’s important to know how and when to adjust investment accounts. Whether you are grinding away as a newbie in your career or slowing down as you gear up for retirement, making sure the money you earn today will cover your expenses later in life is an important conversation to have.

Engage with financial experts by asking questions live – via Facebook – and begin charting the path that makes sense for you. Panelists include Laura Adams, (host of the “Money Girl” podcast), Chris Browning (Popcorn Finance blogger), Pam Krueger (founder and CEO of Wealthramp) and Elle Martinez (host of the “Couple Money” podcast).

Following the live event, a recording of the one-hour program will be available on WI65.org along with a variety of tools and resources for savers and investors of all ages and at all stages of life. Videos of previous sessions can be seen in their entirety here.

“How to Make Your Earnings Work for You - Through Retirement” is the seventh in a series of 60-minute When I’m 65 Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement virtual events. The When I’m 65 Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement is a yearlong series of 12 60-minute virtual events livestreaming via Facebook Live on partner Facebook pages on a Friday each month at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET.

This series provides all Americans with quality and objective information needed to make wise and safe investment decisions at every age and every stage of life. The Boomers to Zoomers virtual events are interactive and feature timely topics, financial experts, motivational stories and practical information viewers can use immediately to prepare for long-term financial security. For more information visit, WI65.org.

