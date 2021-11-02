A Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Montana Could Get $100,000 in Compensation If They Had Significant Navy Asbestos Exposure and The Advocate Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Get the Job Done

Our top priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer in Montana gets compensated if prior to 1982 they had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy.” — Montana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

MISSOULA , MONTANA , USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Montana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "Our top priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer in Montana gets compensated if prior to 1982 they had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars if their asbestos exposure was heavy to extreme and if it occurred while the Veteran was performing their duties. To get the financial compensation job done for a person like this we have endorsed, and we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The compensation process for a Navy Veteran who had substantial exposure to asbestos is straight forward as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303.

"To get the best possible compensation a Navy Veteran who had navy asbestos exposure prior to 1982 it is vital they be able to list as many specific examples-of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos on a ship, submarine or at a shipyard-again prior to 1982. Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading asbestos exposure attorneys and he will be able to assist a Navy Veteran like whom we have described. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Montana is urged to call 800-714-0303 if they had navy asbestos exposure decades ago." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Note a financial claim like this does not involve suing the navy and it does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com';

The Montana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma Billings, Missoula, Great Falls, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, Kalispell, Havre, Anaconda, Miles City, or any community in Montana. https://Montana.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk occupations for exposure to asbestos in Montana include the US Navy, Malmstrom Air Force Base, 341st Missile Wing, miners, oil refinery workers, pulp and paper mill workers, welders, plumbers, machinists, mechanics, insulators, construction workers and or former residents of Libby, Montana. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about lung cancer and asbestos exposure please review the following website: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_ effects_asbestos.html.