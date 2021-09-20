Franchise Business Review Announces 2021 Franchising@WORK Award Winners
Franchise Companies Recognized for Outstanding Company Culture and Employee Engagement
Franchise companies that were focused on building a strong culture prior to the pandemic have fared far better in maintaining high levels of employee engagement.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review has announced the winners of the 2021 Franchising@WORK awards.
— Eric Stites, founder and CEO, Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR), a research firm that specializes in benchmarking satisfaction within the franchising sector, conducts surveys of corporate franchise employees, franchise supplier employees, and franchise owners’ employees across North America each year to determine their levels of engagement.
FBR recently conducted an industry-wide Franchising@WORK Employee Engagement & Compensation Benchmarking Study to provide aggregate data to help franchise companies understand how their culture, compensation, and engagement compares to others.
Participants were asked 24 core benchmark questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, management, brand leadership, and culture, as well as detailed personal questions about their position, compensation, benefits, and demographics.
Franchise companies and suppliers that participated in Franchise Business Review’s employee engagement research were eligible for the Franchising@WORK Awards. FBR analyzed data from over 4,000 franchise professionals to identify the award-winners based on responses from their employees in eight key areas.
The following companies were recognized:
Franchisors: Large class (100+ employees)
- Cruise Planners: GOLD
- WellBiz Brands: SILVER
- Papa Murphy's: BRONZE
Franchisors: Medium class ( 25 to 99 employees)
- College Hunks Hauling Junk: GOLD
- School of Rock: SILVER
- Global Franchise Group: BRONZE
Franchisors: Small class (Under 25 employees)
- Payroll Vault: GOLD
- 360clean: SILVER
- Showhomes Home Staging: BRONZE
Suppliers
- Curious Jane Marketing: GOLD
- IFPG: SILVER
- FranNet: BRONZE
Additionally, the following companies were named as finalists:
- 30 Minute Hit
- DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen
- East Coast Wings + Grill
- FRSTeam
- Green Home Solutions
- Home Helpers Home Care
- Jason's Deli
- Junk King
- Nathan's Famous
- The Scout Guide
- Wild Birds Unlimited
“Recruiting and retaining employees was challenging pre-pandemic. Now, it’s nearly impossible for some organizations, as work/life balance, job flexibility, remote work, and higher wages have become top priorities,” says Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Franchise companies that were focused on building a strong culture prior to the pandemic have fared far better in maintaining high levels of employee engagement, which ultimately translates directly to more engaged franchisees and more loyal, satisfied customers. We are proud to recognize the companies that have dedicated the time and consistency to creating a culture that really moves the needle.”
The full results of the Franchising@WORK study are available at: https://fbrinfo.franchisebusinessreview.com/2021-franchising-work-report
