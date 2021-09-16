I-80 WB Rest Area Closed to Large Trucks Next Week in Columbia County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that the Interstate 80 westbound rest area in Columbia County will be closed to large trucks next week, for repair work.

On Monday, September 20 through Friday, September 24, the rest area will be closed to large trucks only, while a contractor performs repair work in the rest area. Work will include repairs to the concrete, inlets, sidewalks, as well as miscellaneous work.

The rest area will be open to passenger vehicles. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, September 24, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution.

