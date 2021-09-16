Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 1600 Block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 8:45 pm, the victim was sitting inside of their vehicle at the listed location. The suspect approached and brandished a knife while demanding the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.